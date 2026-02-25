Leak reveals high-end successor to a standout running watch, with ECG and 32-hour GPS

TL;DR The HUAWEI Watch GT Runner 2 has leaked ahead of its launch tomorrow, with official images and specs revealed.

It reportedly adds ECG, HRV tracking, dual GPS, and up to 32 hours of battery life in GPS mode.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge is fronting the campaign, but pricing and availability aren’t yet known.

HUAWEI is getting ready to double down on dedicated running smartwatches, and this time it’s bringing in one of the sport’s biggest names. Just days before its official unveiling, the HUAWEI Watch GT Runner 2 has had all its main specs and features leaked, revealing upgraded health tracking, a dedicated mode for marathon runners, and a new campaign fronted by marathon icon Eliud Kipchoge.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to WinFuture, HUAWEI will launch the Watch GT Runner 2 tomorrow. The publication shared what appear to be official images along with early details, though HUAWEI itself hasn’t yet formally announced the full specs.

The Watch GT Runner 2 features an AMOLED display and a relatively slim case that’s said to be partially made of titanium. It will be available with two-tone strap options, including a new AirDry wristband design that uses raised threads and ventilation slits to improve airflow during long runs.

Under the hood, HUAWEI has reportedly added several features first seen on the Watch D2. That includes integrated ECG functionality — which the company says can generate accurate electrocardiograms — as well as heart rate variability (HRV) tracking. Dual GPS support is also onboard for more precise route tracking, and HUAWEI is promising up to 32 hours of battery life with GPS enabled. In typical usage, the watch is rated for up to 14 days between charges. HUAWEI is also introducing an Intelligent Marathon Mode, described as a coach-like feature that supports runners before, during, and after a race.

The original Watch GT Runner impressed in our review with its bright 1.43-inch AMOLED display, accurate GPS performance, and 14-day battery life. However, it did have some limitations, and the device never officially launched in the US. Pricing and regional availability haven’t been confirmed for the Watch GT Runner 2 yet, but it certainly looks to be building on the strengths of its predecessor. With the launch date imminent, we won’t have long to wait for the full picture.

Follow