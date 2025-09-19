Huawei’s new Watch GT 6 series and Ultimate 2 blend luxury design with outdoor tracking

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR HUAWEI launched the Watch GT 6 Series, with improved battery life and enhanced health and fitness tracking tools.

HUAWEI also unveiled the Watch Ultimate 2, which has a 150-meter dive rating and sonar-based communication and SOS tools for divers.

The watches are available now with prices starting at £229 (~$309), or £199 with launch offer.

HUAWEI’s latest wearables are here, aimed at outdoor enthusiasts who want premium design alongside their training tools. The HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Series takes the spotlight, with both a new Pro model and refreshed 41mm and 46mm editions. Alongside the lineup, HUAWEI also introduced the Watch Ultimate 2, a rugged follow-up built for deep-sea explorers, plus other ecosystem updates.

HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Series

The standard HUAWEI Watch GT 6 comes in two sizes, 41mm and 46mm, designed to suit different tastes and wrists. The 41mm edition introduces new pivoting loop lugs meant to provide a more comfortable fit and lasts up to 14 days on a charge. The 46mm bumps that to a full 21 days thanks to HUAWEI’s upgraded high-silicon stacked battery, which delivers 65% more capacity than that found in the last generation.

The GT 6 Pro, meanwhile, is available in only one 46mm case size. It features a screen 5.5% larger than its predecessor, with brightness across the series now peaking at 3,000 nits for clearer outdoor visibility. Compared to the base models, the Pro’s build is also more upscale, featuring sapphire glass, aviation-grade titanium, and a nanocrystal ceramic rear cover. It’s available in brown, titanium, and black finishes, and like the 46mm GT 6, it promises up to 21 days of battery life.

All models also feature HUAWEI’s new Sunflower Positioning System, which the company claims will provide more reliable pace, distance, and elevation details while fitness tracking. The series also enhances four outdoor sports modes (cycling, trail running, golf, and skiing), including the notable addition of a virtual power meter. Also debuting across the new series is the new TruSense system, which promises faster and more accurate tracking of key metrics like heart rate, SpO₂, sleep analysis, and HRV.

Watch Ultimate 2

The HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2, meanwhile, refines the user experience for divers. The new flagship is rated for 150-meter diving and debuts Dolphin sonar communication, which supports watch-to-watch messaging up to 30 meters and SOS signaling up to 60 meters. With these features, HUAWEI aims to provide divers with new layers of safety and connectivity.

Pricing and availability The HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Series is available now from the HUAWEI Store and major third-party retailers. HUAWEI Watch GT 6: £229 (~$309), £199 with launch offer

£229 (~$309), £199 with launch offer HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Pro: £329 (~$443), £299 with launch offer For interested shoppers, Outdoor Edition bundles include the Watch GT 6 or GT 6 Pro plus HUAWEI FreeArc headphones. GT 6 bundle: £259 (~$349), £229 with offer

£259 (~$349), £229 with offer GT 6 Pro bundle: £359 (~$484), £329 with offer The HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 is available to pre-order from the Huawei Store today. HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 (Compass Black): £799.99 (~$1,078)

£799.99 (~$1,078) HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 (Ocean Blue): £899.99 (~$1,212) Customers who purchase before October 7, 2025, can subscribe for an early bird coupon worth £100. From October 8 to November 4, 2025, customers can enjoy a complimentary pair of HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 with their purchase.

As mentioned, the HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 also joins the lineup, while the new Watch D2 expands the brand’s health-focused offerings with upgraded blood pressure monitoring. HUAWEI isn’t reinventing its smartwatch lineup, but rather doubling down on the combination of long battery life, stylish design, and increasingly serious fitness tools.

