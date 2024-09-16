Huawei Watch GT 5 leak teases new health features ahead of September 19 launch

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR HUAWEI’s next smartwatch has leaked ahead of this Thursday’s planned launch.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 5 should return with both 41mm and 46mm size options.

While hardware might not see big upgrades over last gen, a new software package could deliver health-tracking improvements.

Right now, when we’re thinking about HUAWEI, our mind goes right to the company’s latest foldable design, which pushes limits with its dual-folding construction. But for as cool as the (very expensive) Mate XT is, we’re also very interested in what’s happening next on the much more affordable end of the company’s product spectrum. Back in May, we checked out HUAWEI’s new wearables, with the launch of the Watch Fit 3 and Watch 4 Pro Space Edition. Now we’re talking about how the company could follow those up, as a new leak attempts to reveal the HUAWEI Watch GT 5.

It was just this time last year when HUAWEI announced the Watch GT 4, and earlier this month the company confirmed plans to bring us the follow-up soon, with an announcement set for September 19. We quite liked the HUAWEI Watch GT 4, highlighting its affordability, multi-week battery life, and customization options. That said, we also saw some room for improvement on both hardware and software fronts, so we’re intrigued to get a look at how the successor’s coming together.

Over at the aptly named Spillsomebeans, we’re checking out the first full-product imagery we’ve seen of the Watch GT 5, in what appears to be the leak of some official renders. If you were hoping for a big overhaul, you might be a little disappointed, as it looks like HUAWEI’s not straying too far from last generation. That means the same 41mm and 46mm size options as before, here depicted in Jana Blue and Jana Gold:

There’s that same rotating crown at 2 o’clock, joined by a standard button down at 4. And once again, the 46mm edition goes for a slightly sportier aesthetic, complete with (non-rotating) bezel. We don’t learn anything about the silicon powering these watches, but it sounds like HUAWEI may be largely sticking with old hardware here, returning with the same displays and batteries as last time around.

So what’s to look forward to here? According to this report, that could be on the software side of things, especially when it comes to health and fitness tracking. The company’s supposedly introducing a system called TrueSense for faster and more accurate sensor measurements, giving those algorithms the best data to work with. Those could be joined by the new high-level analysis tool, Health Glance, giving users actionable health indicators.

That sounds promising, but maybe also a little reserved as far as reasons to upgrade go. We’ll be checking in on September 19 for HUAWEI’s full announcement, and hopefully learn a little more about what’s getting better with the company’s latest generation of smartwatches.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments