The world's first triple-screen foldable looks bonkers in this new image

The picture gives us a good look at the device and its folding mechanisms.

The Mate XT is scheduled for launch on September 10, and the company is taking pre-orders in China.

HUAWEI is scheduled to launch the industry’s first triple-screen, dual-folding foldable next week, and we’ve already seen the first official teaser images. Now, the manufacturer has given us our best look yet at the so-called Mate XT.

HUAWEI posted an image of the Mate XT on Weibo, and this gives us a great look at the new foldable phone. Check out the cropped shot above and the full image below.

The image clearly illustrates the two folding hinges and the Z shape when folded. The picture also confirms that the left-most portion of the folding screen will serve as the smartphone display. We do have durability concerns about this part of the screen as folding displays are more prone to scratches than conventional smartphone displays, but we hope HUAWEI has a solution for this.

This picture joins a teaser video issued by HUAWEI a few days ago. The video showed the back of the device in both folded and unfolded forms. Check out the screengrabs below.

In any event, we won’t have to wait long for a full reveal as HUAWEI’s event takes place on September 10 in China, with pre-orders open today (September 7). The company hasn’t confirmed any global launch plans just yet, but we really do hope the device lands in some global markets. It would be the only commercially available triple-screen foldable in the world, after all.

