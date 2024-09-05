Watch: This is our first official look at the world's first triple-screen foldable

TL;DR HUAWEI has posted a teaser video for the Mate XT, giving us a peek at the world’s first triple-screen foldable phone.

The video shows the device in both folded and unfolded postures, confirming the dual-folding design.

The Mate XT will launch in China on September 9.

HUAWEI will launch the world’s first commercial triple-screen foldable phone next week, dubbed the Mate XT. We’ve already seen leaked images of the device, but a new teaser video gives us our first official look at the potentially groundbreaking phone.

The video, uploaded to HUAWEI’s Weibo account, shows the back of the phone in both folded and unfolded form. The clip also confirms the dual-folding, triple-screen design, enabling a larger folding screen. Check out the screenshots below.

There are a few other details gleaned from the teaser clip, including a quad rear camera setup with a periscope camera, a pleather back of sorts, and what seems to be a relatively thin design for a dual-folding device.

Leaks point to the Mate XT packing a 10-inch folding screen and a 5G Kirin chipset (unsurprisingly). There are still plenty of unknowns at this point, though, including battery capacity, camera details, and durability.

Another major unknown is whether this device will be available outside China. We really hope it comes to global markets at some point as it would be a shame if the industry’s first triple-screen foldable phone is restricted to its home market.

