Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

The world’s weirdest flip phone could see a bigger, better sequel

HUAWEI Pura X2 leak reveals a bigger cover screen and wider foldable display.
By

2 hours ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
HUAWEI Pura X foldable
Weibo/HUAWEI
TL;DR
  • The HUAWEI Pura X2 is tipped to keep the 16:10 inner display found on its predecessor.
  • A much larger cover screen is also said to be coming, while the inner screen could grow to 7.5 inches.
  • The camera setup could get its own dedicated space instead of sharing it with the outer display like before.

HUAWEI’s follow-up to one of the most unconventional flip phones of recent years seems poised to push its weird-but-wonderful design even further. A new leak suggests the HUAWEI Pura X2 would be a rethink of the form, especially how you interact with it before and after unfolding.

When HUAWEI launched the first Pura X in 2025, it stood out by offering a wide 16:10 inner display instead of the usual tall, narrow screen. This made reading, browsing, and multitasking feel more natural, even if video playback left black bars.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

A new leak from a Weibo tipster says the Pura X2 will keep the wide-screen approach and improve the cover display, which felt cramped before. HUAWEI is reportedly adding a much larger cover screen, making it easier to check notifications or reply to messages without opening the phone (via GSMArena).

Huawei Pura X2 specs leaked on Weibo
Weibo

The camera system is also expected to have its own space on the back, instead of sharing it with the outer display as before.

Under the hood, HUAWEI is expected to drop a newer Kirin 9030 series chip into the Pura X2. However, the leak mentions other variants powered by the older Kirin 9020 chipset, as found on the previous model.

The leak also says the inner display could grow to about 7.5 inches (from 6.3 inches on the previous model), keeping the 16:10 ratio and making it one of the widest vertical foldable phone screens yet.

As with most HUAWEI leaks, we should find out in the next few weeks if this bold redesign becomes reality.

News
Foldable PhonesHuawei
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.