The world’s weirdest flip phone could see a bigger, better sequel

Weibo/HUAWEI

TL;DR The HUAWEI Pura X2 is tipped to keep the 16:10 inner display found on its predecessor.

A much larger cover screen is also said to be coming, while the inner screen could grow to 7.5 inches.

The camera setup could get its own dedicated space instead of sharing it with the outer display like before.

HUAWEI’s follow-up to one of the most unconventional flip phones of recent years seems poised to push its weird-but-wonderful design even further. A new leak suggests the HUAWEI Pura X2 would be a rethink of the form, especially how you interact with it before and after unfolding.

When HUAWEI launched the first Pura X in 2025, it stood out by offering a wide 16:10 inner display instead of the usual tall, narrow screen. This made reading, browsing, and multitasking feel more natural, even if video playback left black bars.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

A new leak from a Weibo tipster says the Pura X2 will keep the wide-screen approach and improve the cover display, which felt cramped before. HUAWEI is reportedly adding a much larger cover screen, making it easier to check notifications or reply to messages without opening the phone (via GSMArena).

The camera system is also expected to have its own space on the back, instead of sharing it with the outer display as before.

Under the hood, HUAWEI is expected to drop a newer Kirin 9030 series chip into the Pura X2. However, the leak mentions other variants powered by the older Kirin 9020 chipset, as found on the previous model.

The leak also says the inner display could grow to about 7.5 inches (from 6.3 inches on the previous model), keeping the 16:10 ratio and making it one of the widest vertical foldable phone screens yet.

As with most HUAWEI leaks, we should find out in the next few weeks if this bold redesign becomes reality.

Follow