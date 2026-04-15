Your next smartphone could literally tell you how to pose for social media

TL;DR HUAWEI’s upcoming Pura 90 series comes with an “AI Posture Recommendation” feature.

This feature uses AI to analyze the scene and help guide photo subjects to make their photos more interesting and lively through viewfinder outlines and brief instructions.

Unlike the Pixel 10’s Camera Coach, which improves photography skills, HUAWEI’s tool focuses on improving the subject.

There are plenty of top-tier flagships you can buy in the US, but the HUAWEI-US ban means that the US market loses out on some really innovative phones that push the envelope. HUAWEI is getting ready to launch the Pura 90 series in China next week, and with these phones, HUAWEI is planning to address one key photography dilemma: teaching people how to pose.

As showcased by HUAWEI on Weibo, the Pura 90 series features AI Posture Recommendation, which analyzes the scene in the camera viewfinder and recommends poses for the subjects in the photo.

AI Posture Recommendation is an optional feature. When toggled, it draws an outline in the viewfinder with brief instructions, and users can align themselves with it for a livelier photo. The video showcases the feature being used across the front and rear cameras.

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HUAWEI’s promo video for the feature mocks how many people end up defaulting to the “V” victory sign whenever they have to pose.

I find myself guilty of the same. More often, I also don’t really know what to do with my hands, how to sit, stand, lean, or just generally be more interesting in a photo. I reckon I would find a lot of use for the feature, and I can finally stop asking my friends whether my hands should be in my pocket, by my side, or crossed in front of me for a photo.

Google tried to do something similar with the Pixel 10’s Camera Coach feature. Camera Coach uses on-device AI to analyze the scene and provide step-by-step shooting suggestions. These suggestions include trying different angles and framing, moving closer, switching camera modes, asking the subject to look at the camera, and more. The feature even generates reference images from your scene, letting you choose them to capture a similar-looking snap.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

However, the fundamental difference here is that Pixel 10’s Camera Coach helps you become a better photographer, while the Pura 90’s AI Posture Recommendation feature helps you become a better subject. In the age of social media, there’s a lot more personal incentive in being a better subject in photos.

We’ll have to wait until HUAWEI launches the Pura 90 series next week to see just how well the feature is implemented. Still, this is one use of AI that I can get behind: Help me pose better for my photos!

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