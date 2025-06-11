This new flagship phone has two zoom lenses, but only one zoom camera (wait, what?)

HUAWEI

TL;DR HUAWEI has announced the Pura 80 series of smartphones.

The Pura 80 Ultra has a switchable tele lens, which sees one zoom camera used for two periscope lenses.

HUAWEI has been teasing the Pura 80 series of flagship phones for a while now, and leaks point to a radical zoom camera system for the Pura 80 Ultra. Now, the company has indeed announced the Pura 80 series.

The Pura 80 Ultra stands out from other smartphones by offering a single zoom camera sensor for two sets of periscope lenses (3.7x and 9.4x). In fact, text on the back of the phone characterizes this as a “switchable tele lens.” More specifically, a prism seems to move between the two lenses as needed. This differs from Sony’s variable telephoto camera system, which sees the lenses moving to achieve different levels of zoom.

HUAWEI

Unlike Sony’s small 12MP variable telephoto system, the Pura 80 Ultra offers a 1/1.28-inch zoom camera sensor. HUAWEI didn’t clarify the resolution, but nevertheless says this is the largest telephoto camera in the industry.

The Ultra handset also offers a one-inch 50MP RYYB main camera, complete with a variable aperture system. HUAWEI says this camera offers the industry’s highest dynamic range.

There’s no word on availability and other specs as the launch event is still ongoing. However, the company typically launches its Pura flagships in global markets shortly after the domestic launch. So, our fingers are crossed that the Pura 80 Ultra, in particular, is available outside China.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.