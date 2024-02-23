Yes, the HUAWEI/Porsche Design partnership is over

HONOR announced a partnership with Porsche Design earlier this year, and the assumption was that the German marque’s deal with HUAWEI was over.

Now, Porsche Design has indeed told Android Authority that its deal with HUAWEI ended last year:

Yes, we can confirm that the successful partnership between Huawei and Porsche Design in the smartphone sector with the Mate series and in the smartwatch sector with the GT Series, which started in 2016, came to an end on June 30, 2023.

It confirms the end of a long-running partnership between the two brands. HUAWEI teamed up with Porsche Design in 2016, releasing a variety of pricey flagship phones until 2022’s Mate 50 RS Porsche Design.