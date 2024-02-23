Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Yes, the HUAWEI/Porsche Design partnership is over
- Porsche Design has confirmed that its tie-up with HUAWEI ended in mid-2023.
- The news comes after HONOR launched its first Porsche-branded smartphone.
HONOR announced a partnership with Porsche Design earlier this year, and the assumption was that the German marque’s deal with HUAWEI was over.
Now, Porsche Design has indeed told Android Authority that its deal with HUAWEI ended last year:
Yes, we can confirm that the successful partnership between Huawei and Porsche Design in the smartphone sector with the Mate series and in the smartwatch sector with the GT Series, which started in 2016, came to an end on June 30, 2023.
It confirms the end of a long-running partnership between the two brands. HUAWEI teamed up with Porsche Design in 2016, releasing a variety of pricey flagship phones until 2022’s Mate 50 RS Porsche Design.
Some of these phones were more lackluster than others, such as the Mate 10 Porsche Design model. But we also saw a few models that delivered more than just a different design, extra storage, and a huge price tag. For example, 2018’s Mate RS Porsche Design differed from the HUAWEI P20 Pro by offering two fingerprint scanners, wireless charging, a QHD+ screen, and two bundled chargers.
HONOR’s tie-up with the German designer is off to a seemingly ho-hum start with the HONOR Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design foldable. This brings a new design, more storage, and a bundled stylus but comes with a steep price and last year’s flagship chip. So we hope future HONOR/Porsche Design devices bring more features for your buck.