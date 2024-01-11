This foldable costs $2,200 but comes with last year's flagship chip

HONOR

TL;DR HONOR has announced the Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design foldable phone.

The phone is effectively the Magic V2 with a different design.

That means you’re getting last year’s Snapdragon processor for the ~$2,200 asking price

HONOR announced a tie-up with Porsche Design earlier this year, and we expected a Porsche Design Magic 6 series phone as a result. Now, the two brands have announced their first Porsche Design series phone, and it’s actually the HONOR Magic V2.

The HONOR Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design foldable phone, like all of HUAWEI’s Porsche edition phones, carries a steep price. The Chinese brand is charging 15,999 yuan (~$2,250) for the phone, which is available in a sole 16GB/1TB model. By comparison, the vanilla Magic V2 costs 11,999 yuan (~$1,689) for the 1TB variant.

A different design, but nothing else So what do you get for the price, then? Well, the Porsche foldable phone offers a tweaked design, featuring a curved back that’s presumably supposed to evoke the sleek line of racing cars.

The (deep breath) HONOR Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design also ships with an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor much like the standard V2. Yep, your ~$2,200 gets you last year’s flagship silicon. This is still a very powerful chip, but Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones have been on the market for a couple of months now.

Otherwise, the Porsche Design foldable is identical to the Magic V2 in all other areas. That means a super-slim 9.9mm form factor, a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired charging (no wireless top-ups), and a reasonably versatile triple rear camera setup (50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 20MP 2.5x telephoto). HONOR’s foldable also retains a 7.92-inch folding screen with stylus support, as well as a 6.43-inch smartphone screen (LTPO, OLED).

In other words, Chinese consumers are being asked to pay ~$500 extra for a different design and nothing else compared to the already pricey standard 1TB Magic V2. It should also be noted that the HONOR Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design will likely be significantly more expensive if it ever comes to global markets, as phones in China are typically much cheaper than devices in the likes of Europe.

Either way, we really hope that future HONOR/Porsche Design phones bring significant upgrades. After all, HUAWEI’s best Porsche Design handsets offered memory, display resolution, biometric, and charging speed upgrades.

