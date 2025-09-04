Samsung's TriFold isn't here yet, but its main rival just got a successor

TL;DR HUAWEI has refreshed its tri-fold Mate XT with a newer processor, satellite connectivity features, and new color options.

The new Mate XTs features many of the same specs as its predecessor, including a 10.2-inch display capable of three usable form factors.

The new HUAWEI Mate XTs is currently only available in China. International launch plans have not been announced yet.

HUAWEI takes the crown as the first (and so far, the only) OEM to release a tri-fold when it launched the HUAWEI Mate XT last year. While Samsung is rumored to launch its upcoming tri-fold foldable in the coming weeks and months, HUAWEI has refreshed its foldable with newer specs. Meet the new HUAWEI Mate XTs, now available with a newer processor and in newer colors.

HUAWEI Mate XTs specifications

The HUAWEI Mate XTs continues to sport one very long display, which can be folded not once but twice to give you a phone with three usable form factors. In its completely unfolded state, you get a 10.2-inch, 3,184 x 2,232 OLED LTPO display with a 16:11 aspect ratio, a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, and a 1Hz-90Hz refresh rate. You can fold it once to get a 7.9-inch display and another time to get a 6.4-inch display.

One highlight of this versatile display is that it supports stylus input, so you can use one in any of its three screen configurations.

The Mate XTs is powered by the Kirin 9020 processor, though it’s unclear what exactly has been upgraded over the Kirin 9010 on the Mate XT. The Mate XTs runs Harmony OS 5 in China and is capable of satellite connectivity in the region.

Features carried over from the Mate XT include the 5,600mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, and even an IR blaster, because why not.

For its cameras, the HUAWEI Mate XTs comes with an 8MP front camera. The rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary sensor with a variable aperture of f/1.4 – f/4.0 coupled with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor with OIS for 5.5x optical zoom. There were leaks for an updated primary camera sensor, but we couldn’t locate reliable information on this in HUAWEI’s launch materials, so these camera specs appear to be the same as those on the Mate XT.

HUAWEI Mate XTs pricing and availability

The HUAWEI Mate XTs has launched in China in the following configurations: 16GB + 256GB: CNY 17,999 (~$2,520)

16GB + 512GB: CNY 19,999 (~$2,800)

16GB + 1TB: CNY 21,999 (~$3,080) You can also grab a compatible stylus for CNY 599 (~$84). The device is available in the new White and Purple colors, but if you’re a fan of the older Black and Red colors from the XT, you can get those too on the XTs.

HUAWEI hasn’t shared any plans to bring the refresh to international markets. The predecessor, the Mate XT, launched in the EU, UK, and UAE early this year, so we have our fingers crossed that the Mate XTs will also launch globally in the future. The Mate XT costs an eye-watering €3,500, so you can expect the Mate XTs to be in the same ballpark, if it lands.

