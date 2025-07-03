As Samsung tests the tri-fold waters, a major rival is readying a second-gen model

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR HUAWEI is reportedly planning to launch its next-generation tri-fold phone later this year.

This successor to the Mate XT Ultimate Design could arrive before Samsung’s first tri-fold even hits the shelves.

The new HUAWEI foldable is expected to improve on the Mate XT’s durability and performance.

Today’s leaks may have given us clues that Samsung’s first tri-fold foldable is edging closer to release, but it seems like one of its top competitors may already be another step ahead by then.

According to South Korean publication The Bell (h/t Jukan Choi on X), HUAWEI plans to launch its next-generation tri-fold phone later this year. The device is expected to improve on the durability and performance of the original Mate XT Ultimate Design, which launched in China last September and went global in February. That phone reportedly sold over 400,000 units within its first two months on sale.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s tri-fold plans are finally coming into clearer view. Earlier today, we shared exclusive images from One UI 8 showing its design for the first time, revealing two inward-folding hinges in a G-shaped fold rather than the Mate XT’s S-shaped fold. The Bell reports that Samsung will start small-scale production of its tri-fold in September, with a release expected in the fourth quarter, but availability may be limited to South Korea and China, and it certainly won’t be cheap.

Specs-wise, Samsung’s tri-fold — possibly launching as the Galaxy G Fold — is tipped to feature a 10-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a camera setup similar to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, including a 200MP primary sensor. However, its slim design could mean a smaller battery than HUAWEI’s Mate XT, which houses a sizable 5,600mAh cell.

We reviewed the Mate XT earlier this year, and while its sky-high price and lack of Google services limited its practicality, there was no denying its engineering appeal. Now, with HUAWEI already working on a refined sequel before Samsung’s first tri-fold even hits shelves, the battle for these ultra-premium foldables is only getting more intense.

