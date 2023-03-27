HUAWEI's bringing its latest Google-free waterproof foldable flagship to Europe

Huawei

TL;DR HUAWEI has set a date for the European launch of the P60 series and the Mate X3.

The announcement will happen on May 9 at a special event in Munich, Germany.

HUAWEI announced the Mate X3 and the P60 series of phones just last week. Now the company has confirmed these are headed to Europe. Folks at GSMArena have received an invite for a special launch event in Munich, Germany, on May 9. While the invite only notes the name of the P60 series, the publication confirms that the Mate X3 will also join the proceedings.

The new HUAWEI phones are the company’s flagships for the year. However, they lack certain desirable features such as 5G connectivity and Google’s services as well as apps. Thanks to the company’s continuing US sanctions, it’s not able to provide these attributes on its phones. Nevertheless, HUAWEI has tried to make up for what it doesn’t have by giving its 2023 flagships some impressive specs.

The Mate X3, for instance, is a foldable phone with an IPX8 waterproof rating and a periscope camera — two features that are very rare to find on foldables. The phone is lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and has a promising main camera with OIS and an RYYB color filter. It even packs expandable storage, 66W fast charging, and 50W wireless charging. All of this is powered by a 4G Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.

The HUAWEI P60 Pro gets the same 5G-free SoC but promises to be a camera powerhouse with a 48MP variable aperture primary camera, including an RYYB filter, a 40MP periscope shooter, and a third 13MP ultrawide camera to complete the rear setup. The phone also has expandable storage, a 120Hz OLED screen, and 88W fast charging.

