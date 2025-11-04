This upcoming 'Air' phone is looking way too serious for its name

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR New leaks reveal the HUAWEI Mate 70 Air, featuring a slim aluminum-glass design and a large circular camera bump.

The design suggests a capable triple-camera setup and possibly a huge 6,500mAh battery.

It’s shaping up to be a slim flagship-style device, likely launching in China soon.

HUAWEI’s Mate lineup has long favored bold styling and camera-first hardware, but its “Air” variants have traditionally leaned towards slimmer and more minimalist designs. However, that expectation may be changing. Leaks of the HUAWEI Mate 70 Air have surfaced online on Weibo, giving us our clearest look yet at the ultra-thin device.

The photos reveal a slim aluminum-and-glass design, a large circular camera island, and what appears to be serious photographic ambition packed into a lightweight body. What immediately grabs attention, though, is the oversized circular camera bump on the back, which feels more like a “Pro-class photography machine” than a cut-down Air variant. The leaked box in the images even confirms the Mate 70 Air branding, suggesting this isn’t just a prototype.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The shots show a polished rear panel with multiple sensors arranged symmetrically inside the camera ring, hinting at a fairly capable imaging system. According to Weibo tipster PandaBald (h/t HuaweiCentral), the Mate 70 Air may feature a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP periscope telephoto, which is an unusually ambitious setup for a device expected to focus on thinness.

Previous leaks also suggest a 1/1.3-inch primary sensor, reinforcing the notion that this “Air” model is targeting more than just entry-level specifications. While nothing is confirmed yet, the hardware-first design makes it clear this isn’t being treated like a budget phone.

Even more intriguing is that the “Air” label might not mean what it used to. The rumors also point to a surprisingly large 6,500mAh battery, which is one of the biggest ever in an “ultra-thin” phone reportedly measuring around 6mm. For context, the recently launched Moto Edge 70 packs a 4,800mAh cell, which already puts both the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air to shame.

If this leak holds up, the Mate 70 Air seems less about chasing razor-thin dimensions and more about blending portability with serious endurance. The housing still looks impressively slim in hand, suggesting HUAWEI has done real engineering work to keep things compact without sacrificing power.

With how things are shaping up, the Mate 70 Air could slot in as the “stylish flagship for most people,” which isn’t something that other brands label as Lite or Air. Still, everything we’ve seen suggests it may sit closer to a true flagship wrapped in a slimmer frame.

There’s no official confirmation of the HarmonyOS version yet, although HarmonyOS NEXT seems likely, given HUAWEI’s current roadmap. The hardware direction aligns neatly with HUAWEI’s recent playbook: camera-forward devices featuring the instantly recognizable Mate-series industrial design, anchored by its signature circular camera module.

As always, these details are early and subject to change. Live images don’t tell us much about software polish or real-world performance. Even so, the Mate 70 Air already looks far more ambitious than the typical mid-tier spin-off. A recent China Telecom listing (model SUP-AL90) indicates a Kirin 9020 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and color options including Obsidian Black, Feather White, and Gold Silver Brocade.

If HUAWEI can pair a large battery, strong cameras, and a sleek body, it could attract buyers who want flagship-level stamina without the heft of an Ultra. The device is rumored to launch in China around November 6, though, as with most recent HUAWEI releases, global availability remains unclear.

Follow