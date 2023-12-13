HUAWEI's FreeClip buds are basically piercings in earbud form

HUAWEI

TL;DR HUAWEI has announced the FreeClip earbuds, featuring a quirky design.

The buds resemble earrings or piercings and clip on to your ears.

Expect to pay £179 for these earbuds.

HUAWEI is no stranger to offbeat product designs, most recently offering the HUAWEI Watch Buds (featuring a recess for earbuds) and the unique Free Buds 5. Now, the company has revealed perhaps its quirkiest design yet in the HUAWEI FreeClip.

The FreeClip earbuds resemble earrings or piercings owing to a so-called C-bridge design. This means these buds clip onto the back of your ears, making for quite a change compared to traditional hooks that go over the ear (e.g. PowerBeats Pro).

HUAWEI says this design is based on “10,000+ global human ear data” (sic) and that these buds can be worn in either ear interchangeably. They’re also packing an IP54 rating, so they should be able to withstand your sweat.

Otherwise, the HUAWEI FreeClip earbuds tout features like AI clear calling tech, L2HC codec support (requiring a HUAWEI device), gesture controls, and dual-point connections.

The FreeClip buds also bring up to eight hours of battery life, or a total of 36 hours when you use the charging case. The Chinese manufacturer is also promising three hours of listening from a 10-minute charge.

The HUAWEI FreeClip is currently listed at €199 (~$214) and £179 (~$224) on the company’s German and UK websites respectively. This purchase also comes with a free HUAWEI Band 8 fitness tracker.

