How to watch VR porn (NSFW)

My first time experiencing VR porn was at E3 2016. VR headsets were barely starting to take off and the Naughty America team gave us a taste of what the future of adult content would be like. It was something else, to say the least, and things have only improved since then. We know many of you are trying to learn how to watch VR porn, and we’re here to help.

This trend has seen fierce industry penetration. There are now over 32 million VR users in the USA. And according to a BedBible.com survey, over 60% of them use a VR headset to watch porn at least once a week. Are you the next one to join the fun?

What do you need to watch VR porn?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Some of the requirements to watch VR porn may be a bit obvious, but we’ll go over them just in case. You need to be an adult: We are not legal experts, and can’t advise on the legalities of porn, but generally, it is known you should be an adult to watch pornographic content. In the USA, this is at age 18.

We are not legal experts, and can’t advise on the legalities of porn, but generally, it is known you should be an adult to watch pornographic content. In the USA, this is at age 18. A VR headset: Of course, you will need a VR headset to enjoy virtual reality content, including porn. We have a list of the best mobile VR headsets if you need some help picking the right one.

Of course, you will need a VR headset to enjoy virtual reality content, including porn. We have a list of the best mobile VR headsets if you need some help picking the right one. A stable internet connection: All video content requires a good internet connection, but VR porn is especially demanding on bandwidth. Not only are you streaming stereoscopic video, but more is usually recorded too. The video doesn’t just include a 2D image. VR porn makes it possible to turn to the sides, up, down, and often behind you.

All video content requires a good internet connection, but VR porn is especially demanding on bandwidth. Not only are you streaming stereoscopic video, but more is usually recorded too. The video doesn’t just include a 2D image. VR porn makes it possible to turn to the sides, up, down, and often behind you. The right apps and websites: You want to make sure you’re getting your VR porn from the best sources, as well. We will talk about the best apps and websites to watch VR porn later in this guide

How to watch VR porn using different headsets Regardless of which VR headset you’re using, you can usually find ways to watch VR porn. Of course, the methods may vary. Some devices will support mobile apps, others will depend on a browser, and some can store VR porn locally. Let’s review some of the most popular VR headsets and show you how to get steamy with each.

Meta Quest 1, Quest 2, and Quest Pro

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Previously branded as Oculus, the Meta Quest devices have become some of the most popular VR headsets. This is primarily due to their accessible $299 Meta Quest 2 entry price. If you are buying a VR headset with a nice bang-per-buck balance, this is it. And you can watch some porn with it, too! Regardless, the process to watch VR porn is the same on all Meta headsets.

How to watch VR porn on Meta Quest VR headsets: Launch the Meta browser. Go to your favorite VR porn website. Play a video. Once playing, you should see an icon showing a set of VR goggles. Tap on it. Have fun! Additionally, there is a healthy variety of VR porn games you can play directly from your Meta Quest headset.

PlayStation VR

Sadly, using the PlayStation VR or VR2 to watch virtual reality porn makes everything a bit more complicated. For starters, Sony decided to leave 3D video support out of the equation for the PlayStation VR2. This is an odd exclusion, and one we are certainly disappointed about.

These headsets are tightly integrated with Sony’s ecosystem, powered by the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. The company keeps a pretty tight lock on its content, and porn isn’t something they want to focus on. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find a way if you have the will!

If you have the first version of the PlayStation VR, you can watch true 3D VR porn, but you’ll still struggle to do so. Let’s walk you through the steps.

How to watch porn on the PSVR: Download the VR porn from your favorite source, using a computer. You need to transfer it to a USB drive specifically formatted to FAT32 or exFAT, which are the only PlayStation consoles support. We have a guide on how to format a USB drive, if you need some help. Once you have your VR porn on your correctly-formatted drive, plug it into the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Ensure your PlayStation Media Player is updated to the latest version, then launch it and access your naughty videos. The videos will play in 2D. Press the triangle button to pull up the Control Panel. Select VR Mode.

Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Things are a lot funner with Android! That’s because it’s easy to enjoy any type of content with little to no restrictions. You can use third-party apps, including sideloaded ones, so you don’t even need to stick to the Google Play Store. Just be careful with what you download, especially if you tend to visit more obscure porn websites.

Additionally, you can play local videos, stream them from the browser, download porn games, and more. All of those work differently, so we can’t really give you instructions. Let’s get you started by telling you how to watch VR porn using a browser. This is still the easiest and most popular method for enjoying VR porn, anyways.

How to watch VR porn on Android using a browser: Download the Google VR Services app from the Google Play Store. Launch Chrome and navigate to your VR porn website of choice. Play a video. Once playing, you should see an icon showing a set of VR goggles. Tap on it. Enjoy!

iPhone

Apple has a closed ecosystem, and the company isn’t very supportive of porn apps, so your best bet to watch VR porn on iPhone is to do it from a browser. We recommend using Chrome, as we had a lot of issues with Safari during our tests.

How to watch VR porn on iPhone using the Chrome browser: Download Google Chrome from the Apple App Store. Launch Chrome and go to your VR porn website of choice. Play a video. Tap on the VR goggles icon in the lower-right corner of the video. Enjoy!

Samsung Gear VR

The Samsung Gear VR is pretty much an advanced version of Google Cardboard headsets, but exclusive to Samsung smartphones. These are usually better built and come with nice additions. These were built in collaboration with Oculus, after all.

Sadly, they have been discontinued, and there are no signs of Samsung working on newer versions. If you’re still rocking one of these, you can easily use them to watch VR porn. Since these headsets need a phone, the process is similar to Cardboard’s. You can use apps, websites, games, and more. Again, the steps differ for all apps, but we’ll show you how to watch VR porn from a browser.

How to watch VR porn on the Samsung Gear VR: Launch the Internet app to browse the web in VR. Navigate to your VR porn website of preference. Play a VR video. Enjoy!

HTC Vive

The HTC Vive headsets continue to be some of the best ones in the industry, even if some of them are starting to get older. These were among the first to get room-tracking technology, which means you can move around easily. The company’s newer headsets are only improving, and we’re specifically fond of the mobile-focused Flow series.

Regardless of which version of the HTC Vibe headsets you own, you can use them all to watch VR porn. HTC Vibe headsets connect to either a PC or a smartphone, so you can just stream VR content or download it to watch it locally. The simplest method is to stream from a browser, though.

How to watch VR porn on an HTC Vibe headset: Launch your browser. We prefer Chrome, but you can also use Microsoft Edge. Navigate to your VR porn website of choice. Play a video. Tap on the VR goggles icon in the lower-right corner of the video. Enjoy!

Where to watch VR porn There is no VR porn scarcity online. Most major porn sites have adopted the new way to enjoy adult content. In this section, we’ll go over some of the best ways to watch porn, including websites where you can both stream or download videos.

Just remember, finding where to watch VR porn for free is a bit hard. This is why we will include a separate section for the best free sites.

The best paid websites to watch VR Porn: VRPorn.com: The name says it all! This is one of the most popular websites for streaming and downloading VR porn. You can enjoy shorter teasers without paying, but you’ll have to subscribe to watch full videos.

NaughtyAmericaVR.com: Porn aficionados have probably heard of this company. Naughty America focuses on quality content and has a vast library of videos for your viewing pleasure. All this quality has a production price, so Naughty America is known for being pretty exclusive with its content. You’ll need to pay, and it rarely offers previews for most of its videos.

BaDoinkVR.com: BaDoink is another very popular and prestigious porn website with a wide variety of content for all tastes. You can enjoy 4K-7K content from top stars, but it comes at a price, and there are no previews. But sometimes, they’ll offer a free video if you provide your email address!

HoloGirlsVR.com: While HoloGirlsVR is a smaller VR porn site than the others, they are known for starring very popular actresses. You also get to download samples if you wish, and other is a free section with a few videos that you can download for watching offline.

Where to watch VR porn for free: xHamster.com/VR: xHamster is a very popular free porn website, but they also have a section with paid videos if you want higher quality content. The VR section has plenty of great content for free. While they usually aren’t full videos, most aren’t too short. They’re usually about five to ten minutes long.

YouPorn.com: YouPorn is full of free VR content. A quick search pulls up over 5,000 videos. These are usually not full videos, but it’s an excellent way to enjoy VR porn for free. And many of these videos actually come from the paid producers and websites in the previous section!

PornHub.com/VR: PornHub continues to be one of the most popular pornography websites worldwide. While its strength isn’t virtual reality, there is a pretty healthy VR section to be enjoyed.

VRSumo.com: Tired of all the short videos? You can enjoy full VR porn videos for free! VR Sumo has a section with free VR full VR porn videos. It’s usually a couple or few pages of them, but you can pay a subscription if you want to access the full library.

Is VR porn any good?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

How good is VR porn? Is VR porn realistic? You may be asking yourself these questions, and whether it is worth investing in a good VR headset, or monthly subscriptions for quality content.

It’s hard to give you a definitive answer, but I can tell you the first time I tested VR porn was a bit of a revelation. Giving you a true point-of-view experience, in high definition, with binaural audio, and head movement tracking to look where you want to, is life-changing for any porn consumer. Regular 2D porn is great but isn’t nearly as immersive or realistic. You are more of a fly in the wall.

Of course, you must also ensure you find the right videos. VR porn can be made poorly. There are plenty of low-quality VR videos out there, and this is especially the case when you’re trying to find it for free. Additionally, some VR porn providers go the extra mile by adding binaural audio, which adds to the realism. Some also record with wider fields of view to include more content in the scene. And a few paid websites will go as far as shipping you a free headset!

That said, there are some downsides to VR porn. It inherently requires a bit more effort, as you have to be looking around and moving your head. It also requires a bit more set-up, as you need to get the headset ready and find yourself a comfy place. VR headsets also aren’t as portable, so it’s not convenient to watch VR porn while traveling, for example. Ultimately, it’s a nice treat. You should at least give it a try.

FAQs

Is VR porn safe? VR porn is just like regular porn in terms of security. It would be best if you exercised some precautions. Plenty of viruses, scams, malware, and other dangers are flooding pornographic websites. Make sure you get your content from trusted sources.

Why is VR porn so blurry? VR porn covers a wider area than your common 2D videos. This is because the camera needs to record more content on the sides, and sometimes behind you. This inherently makes it harder to record crisp videos. If your VR porn is blurry, it simply means you’re not watching it at high definition, and this is a prevalent issue if you’re getting it for free. Get some 4K to 7K content, and the problem should be fixed. Of course, it might also be that your internet connection is slow, or your headset/smartphone has a low-resolution display.

Are there any VR porn games? Yes! There are plenty of VR porn games out there, but they usually come from smaller developers. Additionally, these may not be compatible with all headsets, and many only work with PC-connected VR headsets. Some popular ones include Slaves of Rome, Custom Order Maid 3D 2, HOLODEXXX, Captain Hardcore, and Dominatrix Simulator. There is also an online multiplayer game called 3DX Chat, in which you can interact with other players.

Comments