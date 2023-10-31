Instagram strongly focuses on photos and videos, but there is always room for some written content. Instagram Notes makes it possible to leave short 60-character messages to your friends, family, and followers. We can understand so much stuff can get very distracting, though. Sometimes, it’s best to reduce our content intake, and we resort to muting people’s posts, including Notes. While muting people is easy, it can be a bit confusing to figure out how to unmute Instagram Notes. Let’s help you out.

QUICK ANSWER The simplest way to unmute Instagram Notes is to go to the person's profile page, tap on the Following button, hit Mute, and toggle off the Notes option.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 to develop these instructions. We also used an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.1 to verify that the steps are the same.

How to unmute Instagram Notes There are two ways to unmute Instagram Notes. Let’s go over them.

How to unmute Instagram Notes from the profile page: If you know who you’ve muted, the simplest way to unmute Instagram Notes is from their profile page. Launch the Instagram Android or iOS app. Navigate to the muted user’s profile page. Tap on the button that reads Following. Hit the Mute option. Select off Notes.

How to unmute Instagram Notes from the Instagram settings: If you went on a muting spree, it’s hard to remember exactly which accounts you’ve muted. In such cases, it’s best to unmute Instagram Notes from the settings. Launch the Instagram Android or iOS app. Tap on your profile icon, in the lower-right corner. Select the three-line menu button. Hit Settings and privacy. Go into Muted accounts. You will see a list of the accounts you’ve muted. Tap on the Umute button next to them. Toggle off Mute notes. Repeat the process for all accounts you wish to unmute Instagram Notes for.

FAQs

Will people know if I muted them on Instagram? Whether you are muting posts, stories, or notes, people will never know if you’ve muted them on Instagram. They will receive no notification.

Why can't I see Instagram Notes? Sadly, Instagram Notes aren’t available for everyone. While it’s supposed to be available worldwide, the feature hasn’t reached many users yet. For example, I still can’t see Noted on either of the two of my Instagram accounts. You can update the app, or log out and back into Instagram to see if they show up.

How do I access Instagram Notes? If your Instagram account has the feature, Instagram Notes live in your chat section. Just launch the Instagram app, tap on the Chat icon in the top-right corner, and you will see a feed with Notes near the top of the screen. We have a guide on everything you need to know about Instagram Notes, if you need some help.

