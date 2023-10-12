How to update Instagram on Android and iOS

Smartphone apps often update on their own unless you specifically turn off automatic updates. This can be good when you don’t want your apps updating on the go, which may use up your data. Whenever there’s a new update, though, you will need to update the app manually. Past updates to Instagram have added music to Stories, the ability to block and unblock people, and Reels. If you want to take advantage of new features right away, here’s how to update Instagram via the Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

When it comes time for you to update Instagram, it works the same as any other app or game that you have downloaded on your device. If you need to do it on your Android phone, you can alternatively use an APK. However, the easiest way on both operating systems is to go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and update the Instagram app from there.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16.4.1 to formulate these instructions. Remember, some menus and steps may differ depending on your device and the software version it’s running.

How to update Instagram on Android Updating your Instagram app on Android is pretty simple. Here’s how. Launch the Google Play Store. Tap on your profile icon, in the top-right corner. Select Updates available. You will see a list of apps with available updates. Check if Instagram is one of them. If an update is available, tap on the Update button next to the app. Alternatively, you can hit Update all to take care of all updates in one sweep.

How to update Instagram on iPhone Oddly enough, updating the Instagram app on iOS is very similar. Launch the Apple App Store. Tap on your profile icon in the top-right corner. You will see a list of apps with available updates if you scroll down a bit. Check if Instagram is included. Tap Update next to Instagram. You can also select Update All to take care of all updates.

How to turn off automatic updates on the Google Play Store Automatic updates are the norm these days. This allows app developers to ensure the latest version of their application is being rolled out to as many devices as soon as possible. However, the option to disable automatic updates is always available for those who don’t necessarily want that. Launch the Google Play Store. Tap on your profile icon. Go into Settings. Expand the Network preferences section. Tap on Auto-update apps. Select Don’t auto-update apps. Hit OK.

How to turn off automatic updates on the Apple App Store Turning off automatic updates is also possible on iOS. Launch the Settings app. Go into App Store. Under Automatic Downloads, toggle off App Updates.

FAQs

What's the latest Instagram update? Instagram is currently on version 286.0.0.20.69 for Android and version 304.0 for iOS. It wasn’t a major update, mainly containing bug fixes and performance improvements.

Why won't my Instagram update to the newest version? If you expect Instagram to always automatically update and it doesn’t, you may have to go into the Google Play Store or iOS App Store and manually update it. Your synced or automatic updates setting may have been switched off, or you may have it set to only update on Wi-Fi. If all else fails, restart your phone.

Can I upload Instagram using an apk file? You can update your Instagram using an apk file, but we wouldn’t really recommend it unless your phone is so old it’s no longer getting the latest Instagram updates. Sideloading apps can be dangerous, and you must ensure you get the file from a trusted source.

