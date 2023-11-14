Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to unblock someone on Instagram
If people are giving you a hard time on Instagram, besides deleting your own account, the block button might be your best friend. It’s an easy way to keep someone from seeing your profile, posts, and stories. Of course, if you change your mind down the road, you can always reverse your decision. Here are the steps you’ll need to know for how to unblock someone on Instagram.
QUICK ANSWER
The overall process is straightforward. You can unblock users either by searching for their profile and tapping the Unblock button or by navigating through your Settings and privacy > Blocked > Unblock.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to unblock someone on Instagram using the search feature
- Open the Instagram app on your device.
- Tap the magnifying glass at the bottom to go to the Search tab.
- Enter the name of the profile you want to unblock.
- Select the user’s name when they pop up in the search results. This will open their profile.
- Where you would typically see a Follow button, you will now see a button that says Unblock, tap on it.
- Select Unblock to confirm your choice. Choose the Cancel option if you change your mind.
How to unblock someone on Instagram using the settings menu
- Open the Instagram app on your device.
- Tap your profile picture at the bottom right corner of the screen.
- Press the hamburger icon to open the options menu.
- Select Settings and privacy.
- Scroll down to Who can see your content section.
- Select Blocked.
- Find the user that you plan to unblock and tap on the Unblock button on the right of their name.
- Select Unblock again to confirm your choice.
FAQs
There are several reasons why you might not be able to see a user’s profile after unblocking them. The most likely explanations are that they have either blocked you or deleted their account.
Yes, it will. This isn’t because the messages reappear in their DMs after unblocking; rather, it’s because these messages are never actually removed when you block them.
You can suspect that you have been blocked on Instagram if the user’s profile cannot be found or you are unable to see or search for someone’s profile using your account, yet you can find it using an alternative account or through a browser.