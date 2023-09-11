How to turn on subtitles on Freevee to get the most out of your free streaming

Freevee is among the best free streaming services. The Amazon-owned, ad-supported service has tons of great movies and shows, including originals. But what about subtitles? Does the free service have the same extra features as the subscription-based Amazon Prime Video? Yes, you can watch your titles of choice with subtitles and closed captions, and we’re here to walk you through how to turn on subtitles on Freevee.

Turning on subtitles on Freevee is simple, regardless of what device you’re using.

Next to settings, volume controls, and the button to toggle fullscreen viewing, you’ll find a Subtitles and Audio menu. The menu icon looks like a screen with two lines of text at the bottom.

Here, you can turn on subtitles in whichever language you choose. In some cases, English will be your only option, though that won’t be the case with non-English movies and shows.

On the same screen, you can change the audio language if Amazon has provided dubbed versions of the title’s audio track.

In a browser, you’ll only see the menus when you move your cursor over the screen. With a phone or tablet, you may need to tap your screen.

How to turn on closed captions on Freevee

Some titles on Freevee don’t have subtitles, but most will offer closed captioning for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Captions can also be useful for viewers who simply don’t want to miss any of the auditory cues or bits of quieter dialogue.

While similar to subtitles, closed captions include descriptions of sounds and music. The text is also positioned on the screen to indicate who is speaking, unlike subtitles, which stay centered.

When you open the Subtitles and Audio menu, closed captions appear within the subtitles menu. They are marked CC for clarity.

How to adjust subtitle settings and presets

When you turn on subtitles or closed captioning on Freevee, you have certain options for text size and color. If you don’t like the default text, you can go through a couple of additional steps.

In the Subtitles and Audio menu, you’ll see a link to Subtitles Settings. Select the text you like best, and Amazon will remember your selection for next time.

FAQs

Can I turn on subtitles on Freevee? Yes. Most Freevee titles have subtitles and closed captioning, which you can turn on while watching.

Can I change the font of subtitles on Freevee? Freevee allows you to change the size and color of the text displayed onscreen.

Can I enable Freevee subtitles if I'm watching on a smart TV or other streaming device? Yes, all subtitle and audio settings are the same across devices and can be controlled from the “Subtitles and Audio” menu.

