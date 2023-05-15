Apple’s Siri rivals Google Assistant and is a great way to send messages, check notifications, and make inquiries when your hands are full. However, not everyone wants Siri to read their messages or listen to their voice. In that case, you can quickly turn off the assistant from your Apple device. Here’s how to turn off Siri on your AirPods in just a few simple steps.

QUICK ANSWER With an iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app > Tap your AirPods > Press and Hold AirPods, make sure the Left and Right are set to Noise Control. With a Mac, open the System Preferences > Bluetooth > Select Options next to your AirPods > Press & Hold Left AirPod and Press & Hold Right AirPod to Noise Control. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to use an iPhone or iPad to turn off Siri on your AirPods

How to turn off Siri on your AirPods with an iPhone or iPad

If you don’t want to access Siri from your AirPods, make sure your AirPods are connected to your iPad or iPhone. Then, follow these steps: Open the Settings app. Tap your AirPods. Under Press and Hold AirPods, and set the Left and Right options to Noise Control.

If you want to get rid of “Hey, Siri” entirely, you’ll need to follow a few more steps: Go to the main menu of the Settings app. Scroll down and select Siri & Search. Slide the toggle off next to Listen for “Hey Siri.” This ensures that your AirPods and iPhone will not listen for the hot word. Slide the toggles off next to Press Side Button for Siri and Allow Siri When Locked.

How to turn off Siri on your AirPods from a Mac

You can also use a Mac to turn off your AirPods’ Siri functionality. Connect your AirPods to the computer, and then follow these steps: Open the System Preferences. Click Bluetooth > Click Options next to your AirPods. Set Press & Hold Left AirPod and Press & Hold Right AirPod to Noise Control. Like iPhones and iPads, you can completely turn Siri off with your Mac by following these steps: Return to the home page of the System Preferences. Click Siri. Uncheck Enable Siri.

FAQs

Why does Siri keep activating when I don't say Hey Siri? This may happen if your AirPods’ Press and Hold function is set to activate Siri. Alternatively, the assistant may have misheard something you said and registered your words as the “Hey, Siri” trigger word.

