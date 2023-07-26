Did you get yourself a brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? It is a great device, with some welcomed improvements and one of the most fun form factors in the industry. One thing is for sure, though, turning it off isn’t as simple as it was with previous-generation handsets. Today we’ll show you how to turn off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. There are actually multiple methods, so let’s get right to it.

Power off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 using the hardware buttons Turning off phones has gotten oddly complicated in recent years. It’s like manufacturers don’t want you to switch devices off! Back in the day, we could just turn off devices by pressing and holding the power button. In the case of Samsung phones, this button is now known as the “side” button, and it will pull up Bixby. But you can still turn off your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 using the hardware buttons. It just requires a button combination.

How to turn off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 using the hardware buttons: Press and hold the side and volume down buttons until the power options appear. This should happen after about 3-5 seconds. Select Power off. Alternatively, you can select Restart, if you want your phone to power up again.

Remap the side key to open the power menu

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you like the old ways better, it is still possible to use the side key alone, to pull up the power options. You just need to remap what the button does by going into the settings and changing its behavior.

How to remap the side key actions: Launch the Settings app. Go into Advanced Features. Tap on Side key. Under the Press and Hold section, select Power off menu. Next time you press and hold onto the side button, the device will pull up the power options instead of Bixby. Select Power off, and you should be good to go.

Use the Quick Settings menu

Would you rather not deal with hardware buttons and button customization? There is a simple way to turn off the phone from the notification area.

How to turn off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 using the Quick Settings: Swipe down to pull up the notification area. Swipe down again to expand the Quick Settings menu. On the top-right corner, you will see a Power icon. Tap on it to pull out the power menu. Select Power off. Or you can hit Restart if you prefer.

Just tell Bixby or Google Assistant to turn off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The great thing about Samsung devices is that you can access two digital assistants: Bixby and Google Assistant. You can call on either service and get help turning off your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

How to turn off your phone using Bixby or Google Assistant: Wake Bixby using the side key or using the “Hi, Bixby” wake word. If you use Google Assistant, you can use the “OK, Google” wake word. Say, “Turn off my phone,” “Switch off,” or “Restart my phone.” Your power menu will show up. Select Power off or Restart.

How to force restart an unresponsive Galaxy Z Flip 5

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

If your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is unresponsive, doing any of the steps mentioned above will be difficult, if not impossible. Thankfully, there is a way to force restart the device. This is called a hard reset. Let’s show you how to do it.

How to hard reset a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Press and hold the side and volume down buttons simultaneously. Don’t let go. Keep holding until the phone vibrates and the screen turns off. This should take anywhere between 15-30 seconds. So be patient and keep holding. Wait for the phone to restart.

FAQs

Where is the power button on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? In recent years, Samsung and many other Android manufacturers renamed the power button. It is now known as the “side key.” This is because, unless you do some tinkering, this button won’t be able to turn off the phone. Pressing and holding onto it will pull up Bixby, or Google Assistant if you use other Android devices.

Can I turn off my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip without using the screen? Not really, but you can do a hard reset to force a restart. Just press and hold the side and volume down buttons for 15-30 seconds.

Can I turn off my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip if my hardware buttons aren't working? If your side or volume down keys are not responsive, you can still turn off the device using Bixby, Google Assistant, or the Power button in the Quick Settings.

