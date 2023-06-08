What do the green lights mean on the Apple Watch and how to turn them off

An Apple Watch is a powerful health-tracking tool, but how do its sensors work? One common Apple Watch problem users face is a misunderstanding of the lights on the back of their device. Find out what the green lights mean on your Apple Watch and how to turn them off if needed.

QUICK ANSWER The green lights on the back of the Apple Watch are used to measure your heart rate. To turn off the lights, disable Heart Rate in your privacy settings. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Here's what the green lights mean on your Apple Watch

How to turn off the green lights on your Apple Watch

Here’s what the green lights mean on your Apple Watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The green lights on your device aren’t just flair, they actually serve an important role: measuring your hear beats. Apple Watches equip optical heart rate sensors. These sensors use LED lights and light-sensitive photodiodes to determine users’ heart rates.

How it works Human blood reflects red light and absorbs green light. An Apple Watch rapidly flashes LED lights at your wrist and measures how much light is absorbed. Between beats, that value is lower, making it possible for the device to count how many times your heart beats per minute.

Your Apple Watch uses LED lights to measure heart rate during workouts and Breath sessions as well as to calculate HRV. When measuring your heart rate in the background, however, the sensor uses infrared light.

How to turn off the green lights

Generally speaking, the green lights should only flash during workouts, for a few minutes after workouts to record recovery data, and during breathwork sessions. If you think your sensor may be malfunctioning, try restarting your device. If you want to turn off the green lights completely, follow the steps below. On your Apple Watch, open the Settings app , then scroll down to and tap Privacy & Security .

, then scroll down to and tap . Scroll down to and tap Health .

. Tap Heart Rate .

. Tap the toggle next to Heart Rate to turn the green lights on or off.

FAQs

Can an Apple Watch take ECG readings? An Apple Watch Series 4 or newer can utilize built-in electrodes to take ECG readings. Learn how to use the Apple Watch ECG app with our dedicated guide.

Why is my Apple Watch emitting green lights when not on my wrist? If there are green lights on the back of your Apple Watch when it is off your wrist, check to see if you have an active workout or breath exercise running.

Comments