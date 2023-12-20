Driving mode, also known as Driving Focus, is a feature on iPhones that detects when you are driving and silences notifications to avoid distractions.

How to permanently turn off driving mode on an iPhone While this can be useful for some, others may find it triggering unintentionally (like when you’re just a passenger in the car) or unnecessarily silencing notifications when riding as a passenger. If you want to permanently disable driving mode on your iPhone, follow these steps: Open Settings .

. Scroll down and tap Focus to open the page with all your Focus mode settings.

to open the page with all your Focus mode settings. Select Driving .

. Scroll to the bottom of the Driving mode settings page and tap Delete Focus if you want to remove the Driving mode option completely from your iPhone.

And that’s it! Driving mode is now permanently disabled on your iPhone. You will no longer see the option to turn it on in the Control Center or have it automatically activated based on motion detection or Bluetooth connections. Your notifications will come through unfiltered whenever you are driving.

However, if you just want Driving Focus to stop getting triggered unintentionally without deleting it entirely, do the following instead: Open Driving Focus from Settings .

from . Click on While Driving .

. You’ll see three options here. Automatically, When Connected to Car Bluetooth, and Manually. Select Manually.

This way you can go back and change the settings when you want to, instead of deleting the focus entirely.

