Switching off an Android phone is no longer as simple as pressing the power key. Different manufacturers use different methods, making turning off a device tricky for newcomers. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to turn off your Android phone.

How to turn off your Android phone

How to turn off your Samsung Galaxy Phone

To switch off newer Samsung phones, like the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy A54 5G: Press and hold the side and volume down keys until the power off menu appears on the screen. Select Power off to initiate shutdown. Notably, on older phones, you can usually press and hold the side key to produce the power menu, but if this does not work on your device, try the method outlined above.

Alternatively, if you can also switch off your Samsung Galaxy phone using the notification shade. To activate this option:

Swipe from the top of the home screen to the bottom to bring up the notification shade. Depending on your device and software, you may need to swipe down once again to expand the quick settings options. Next, tap the Power icon to produce the power off menu. Select Power off to initiate shutdown.

How to turn off your Google Pixel Phone To switch off your Google Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6 series phones: Press and hold the power and volume up buttons until the power dialog appears. Tap Power off to initiate a shutdown. To switch off older Google Pixel phones, like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4: Press and hold the power button until the power dialog appears. Tap power off to initiate a shutdown. Alternatively, if your Pixel’s buttons are unavailable, you can switch off your phone via a shortcut in the notification shade. To activate this option:

Swipe from the top of the home screen to the bottom to bring up the notification shade, then once again to expand the quick settings options. Tap on the power icon at the bottom-right of the screen to bring up the power dialog. Finally, tap on the power off icon to initiate a shutdown.

How to turn off your Motorola phone To switch off most Motorola phones: Press and hold the power button until the power dialog appears. Tap the power off icon to initiate a shutdown. If you cannot access your phone’s buttons, turn it off using the shortcut in its notifications shade.

Swipe from the top of the home screen to the bottom to bring up the notification shade, then once again to expand the quick settings options. Tap on the power icon at the bottom right or center of the screen to bring up the power dialog, depending on which device and software you’re running. Finally, tap on the power off icon to initiate a shutdown.

How to turn off other Android phones Most Android phones can be switched off by pressing and holding the power button or side key. If this doesn’t work on your device, try holding in one of the volume keys with the power/side key.

How to remap the power buttons on your Android phone

How to remap the power button on a Samsung Galaxy phone To customize the side key on Samsung Galaxy devices: Open Settings. Select Advanced features > Side key. Under Press and hold, select Power off menu.

How to remap the power button on a Google Pixel phone To remap the power button on a Google Pixel phone: Open Settings. Select System > Gestures. Under Press and hold power button, toggle off Hold for Assistant. You can now press the power button to produce the power dialog.

How to remap the power button on a Motorola phone Customization options for Motorola phones can be found by visiting Settings > System > Gestures. Here you can adjust the Power button settings.

