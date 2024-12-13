Are you trying to transfer files from your Android device to a Windows computer? This is not something most of us do very commonly, but when it’s needed, trying to figure out how to transfer files from Android to PC can be a bit of a convoluted process. Luckily, there are actually multiple methods you can try! Let’s go over some of the most convenient ones together.

Editor’s note: We formulated these instructions using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 15 and an HONOR MagicBook 14 running Windows 11. Some steps and options may look different depending on your device and software version.

Use a USB cable! Using a USB cable is likely the most straightforward way to transfer files from Android to PC. It also happens to be one of the fastest methods, as it uses a hard-wired connection. This makes it a good method for easily and quickly transferring larger files. It also makes it easier to transfer multiple files at a time.

How to transfer files from Android to PC using a USB cable: Connect your Android phone to your Windows PC using a USB cable. You will get a notification on your Android phone, reading “Charging this device via USB”. Expand this notification by tapping on it. Then tap on it again to open more options. Select File transfer / Android Auto. You may need to enter your PIN. On your Windows computer, open the File Explorer. In the left-side column, select This PC. You’ll see the device there. In this case, it is Pixel 8a. Double-click on it. Double-click on Internal shared storage. Find the file you want to transfer. Select it, right-click on it, and pick Copy. Navigate to any folder in your PC, right-click on any empty space, and select Paste. You can also press Ctrl + V.

If this doesn’t work for you, you might want to try using a different cable. Keep in mind not all cables work for transferring files. Some will only charge. We’ve also noticed issues when trying to use USB-A to USB-C cables in the past, so you might want to switch to USB-C to USB-C cables if you can. If problems persist, you can just use any of the other methods to avoid annoyances.

You can also use a microSD card or USB flash drive Smartphones with a microSD card are rare, but there are still some around. In fact, we have a list of the best smartphones with expandable storage here. If you rock one of these, transferring files between Android and Windows is pretty simple. Just use any file manager to move files from Android to the microSD card, then connect the microSD card to your Windows computer and copy/paste the files. By the way, the same method works with a USB flash drive. You might need a dongle or converter, though.

How to transfer files from Android to PC using a microSD card or USB flash drive: Insert the microSD card into your phone, or connect the USB flash drive to the USB port. You may need a dongle or converter to do this. Your phone will recognize it. Now, open your file manager of preference. We will use Google Files for demonstration purposes. Find the file or files you want to transfer from Android to PC. Select them. Tap on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Select Copy to or Move to. Select the USB flash drive or microSD card. Navigate to the folder you want the files to go to. Tap on Copy here. Now, you can connect the files to your PC, then simply Copy/Paste them to any folder in your computer.

Bluetooth works Another simple method for transferring files from Android to PC is using Bluetooth. This process is simple and easy, and requires no fumbling with cables. That said, Bluetooth is very slow. Not only in terms of transferring speeds, it also can’t transfer many files simultaneously. It’s a good method if you just want to send a document or image file, if you don’t feel like dealing with the other methods.

How to transfer files from Android to PC using Bluetooth: On your Windows PC, go to Windows > Bluetooth & devices, and enable Bluetooth. Then, click on View more devices and select Send or receive files via Bluetooth. Click on Receive files. On your Android device, find the file you want to send to your PC. Select it. Tap on Share. Pick Bluetooth. The device will search for devices. On your Windows PC, go to Windows > Bluetooth & devices, and enable Bluetooth. Then, click on View more devices and select Send or receive files via Bluetooth. Click on Receive files. On your Android phone, select your computer. Wait for the process to end. The file will be in your Documents folder.

Try a cloud storage service This is my personal favorite because I keep almost everything on the cloud. That said, cloud storage services require data usage, and it can be quite a bit of it if it’s a large file you’re trying to transfer from Android to PC. Depending on your data speeds, uploading can also take longer. If you can get past these hurdles, though, using cloud storage is very simple.

You can use services like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, Meta, and many others. Because we’re an Android-focused site, and this is an Android tutorial, we will assume most of you already use Google Drive. Let’s focus on that one for these instructions, but any service will work.

How to transfer files from Android to PC using Google Drive: On your Android phone, install Google Drive, launch it, and sign into it. Tap on the New button. Select Upload. Find and select the file you want to upload. The file will be uploaded to your Google Drive storage. On your PC, launch a browser and go to drive.google.com. Sign in if needed. Find the file, right-click on it, and hit Download. The file will be stored in your Downloads folder.

Use Quick Share Quick Share was previously known as Nearby Share. This feature uses multiple wireless protocols to determine the best method for sending files to other devices. These include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, hotspot, and other methods. It’s nice and easy to use, but there is one downside: Quick Share will require installing a Windows app. Let’s show you how the process goes.

How to transfer files from Android to PC using Quick Share: On your Windows PC, download the Quick Share app for Windows, install it, and launch it. Once launched, click on the drop-down menu under Who can see you to send you files?. Select Everyone. By default, your computer is only discoverable for 10 minutes. On your Android device, find and select the file you want to transfer to your PC. Hit Share. Select Quick Share. The device will look for available devices nearby. Select your PC.

Use Link to Windows Link to Windows works very similar to Quick Share. You can share files between Android devices and Windows computers. It requires an initial setup, though. Additionally, you will need the Link to Windows Android app on your smartphone.

How to transfer files from Android to PC using Phone Link: On your Android phone, download, install, and launch Link to Windows. Go through the setup process. You will get step-by-step instructions from, the app. When done, find and select the file you want to transfer from Android to PC. Hit Share. Select Link to Windows. Tap on the PC to which you wish to send the file. The file will be transferred, and you’ll get a notification on your Windows PC. Your files will be in the Downloads folder, within a Phone Link sub-folder.

There’s an app for that Of course, there are a plethora of third-party apps that will help you transfer files from Android to PC. If, for any reason, you’re not a fan of the methods listed above, a quick search on the Google Play Store will give you options. AirDroid, EasyShare, Send Anywhere, and WeTransfer are among the most popular and trusted.

I happen to like AirDroid because it offers some really cool additional features. These include screen mirroring, remote control, notification syncing, and call support. Let’s stick to that one for these instructions.

How to transfer files from Android to PC using AirDroid: On your Android device, download and install AirDroid from the Google Play Store. On your PC, download and install AirDroid for Windows. Set both up. You will need to create an Airdroid account if you don’t have one. On your Android phone, find the file you want to transfer to PC and select it. Tap on Share. Select AirDroid. Select the computer. On your PC, you can find your transferred files in Documents > AirDroid > PublicStaging.

FAQs

Do all cables work for transferring files? No. Some cables will only work for charging, not transferring data. Sadly, there is also no easy way to tell if a cable is charge-only, just by looking at it. You’ll have to look at the cable specs to see if it can handle data transfers, before purchasing it. Or just test any cables you have around until one works!

Are all cables as fast? No, different cable standards have different max transfer speeds. While they may all look very similar, not all USB cables are built the same. We have a USB standard guide that goes more in depth about this.

Can I transfer files from Android to Mac? Yes! Similar to Android, there are several ways to transfer files from Android to Mac. In fact, many of the methods in this guide are available for Mac!

Which is the fastest way to transfer files from Android to PC? A hard-wired connection will beat any wireless or cloud method, so if you want the fastest transfer speeds possible, you should stick to a USB cable. Preferably a faster cable like a USB 3.1 or 3.2 one. These can handle 10Gbps and 20Gbps speeds, accordingly.

You might like

Comments