How to share your AirTag with family and friends

The Apple AirTag is a nifty mobile accessory for keeping track of your luggage, pets, or other personal items when on the move. While its location is broadcast to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple ID it’s paired to, you can share this information with others. Here’s how to share your AirTag with family, friends, or anyone else.

To share an AirTag with friends and family, open the Find My app on your device, then tap the Items tab. Select the AirTag you wish to share, then tap Add Person > Continue. Find the contact, then hit Send to send an invitation.

Can you share your AirTag location with someone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

When the Apple AirTag first debuted, its data was limited to its owner. However, with the arrival of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, users can now share their AirTag location with others. Here’s how to do it: Ensure your device is running iOS 17 or iPadOS 17. Open the Find My app on your Apple device. Select the Items tab. Tap on the AirTag you wish to share with others. Select Add Person > Continue. Find the contact with whom you wish to share your AirTag, then hit Send. You can also revoke access at any time by tapping the contact’s name under the Share this AirTag section and tapping Remove.

Can you share your AirTag location with someone? Contacts you share your AirTag with can view that AirTag’s location in their Find My app anytime. This makes it great for items you might want to track as a group or household, like keys, a pet, or a car. There are limitations, though. Apple limits the sharing of an AirTag to five people. However, we don’t imagine too many people will reach this limit.

