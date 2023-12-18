How to send videos from iPhone to Android

If you have an iPhone and want to share a video with someone with an Android phone, you might wonder how to do it. Unlike Apple devices, Android phones do not support AirDrop, a convenient way to send files wirelessly. However, there are other methods that you can use to transfer videos from iPhone to Android without much hassle.

This article will show four ways to send videos from iPhone to Android using email, text, cloud services, and third-party apps. You can choose the one that suits your needs and preferences.

There are several ways to send a video from iPhone to Android, including using the Messages or Mail apps, third-party file-sharing tools like SHAREit or Xender, and even uploading the file to Google Drive.

Using the Messages app If you want to share a brief video from your iPhone with someone with an Android phone, you can use the Messages app to send it as an attachment. However, this method restricts how big the video can be. Follow the steps below to learn how: Open the Photos app on your iPhone. Tap and hold the video you want to send from your gallery, then tap Share > Messages. In the To: field, type the name of the contact(s) you want to send the video to and tap their name in the drop-down menu. Tap the Send icon (an upward-pointing arrow) when you are done.

This will send the video to your contact as an attachment in their text messages, from where they can download and view it.

Using the Mail app Using the pre-installed Mail app, you can email a video file from an iPhone to an Android device. You should know that larger videos cannot be added to an email as an attachment. Instead, they will be sent via iCloud through Mail Drop. Follow the steps below to see how it works: Open the Photos app on your iPhone. Tap and hold the video you want to send from your gallery, then tap Share > Mail. Type the recipient’s email address in the To: field, type the Subject, and any accompanying message you might want to send with the video. Tap the Send icon on the top right corner of the screen.

When you send a large video, a pop-up will appear and ask if you want to use Mail Drop. Tap Use Mail Drop, after which the video will be uploaded to iCloud and sent to the email address you entered without losing quality.

Using third-party apps

A simple way to send long, high-quality videos without hassle is to use the various third-party sharing apps available on the App Store. These amazing apps can help you transfer videos from Android to iPhone or vice versa.

They connect your devices wirelessly and don’t have any size limits. Plus, they work with multiple platforms, so you can quickly share data between iPhone, Android, Mac, and Windows. Some notable examples of such apps include SHAREit, AirDroid, and Xender. All these apps are highly intuitive to use, and on top of that, they are all free. So don’t hesitate to try them out.

You can use third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp or Instagram with media-sharing options. Of course, this only applies if the recipient also has a WhatsApp or Instagram account.

Using Google Drive If you want to share videos from iPhone to Android, you can also use Google Drive. As Google Drive lets you access files on any device, you only need to upload the videos from your iPhone to Google Drive and then download them to your Android phone. This method also works for large video files since Google Drive gives you 15GB of free storage. Follow the steps below to learn how to upload and download a video from Google Drive: Open the Google Drive app on your iPhone and sign in using the Google account on your Android phone. Tap on the + icon on the bottom right of the screen. Tap Upload > Photos and Videos, and select the video you want to upload from the gallery. Then tap Upload again on the top right corner of the screen. Once the video is done uploading, open Google Drive on your Android phone. Navigate to the video you want to download, tap the Options icon (it is three dots in a row), and tap Download.

The video will be downloaded onto your Android device. This rather lengthy method is only recommended when you want to send multiple videos simultaneously.

