Calendar and reminder apps are vital cogs in workplaces nowadays. Google Calendar is one such app, which you can use to schedule appointments, organize events, and convene departmental meetings quickly and efficiently. You can also share your Calendar with other people so they can access it too.

After you have created an event in Google Calendar, you can send invites to the people who will be attending. This helps save the time and effort of inviting each person individually. This article will show you how to send a Google Calendar invite in Gmail.

QUICK ANSWER You can send a Calendar invite via Gmail by clicking (if you are using the website) or tapping (if you are using the app) the event on the Calendar view, and then entering the email addresses of the invitees in the Add guests field. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to send a Google Calendar invite in Gmail

How to send a Google Calendar invite from the Calendar app

How to send a Google Calendar invite in Gmail Google Calendar invites are a great way to quickly inform invitees to a meeting or event that they are supposed to attend. This is a lot less time-consuming than sending personalized invites to everyone separately. Follow the steps below to learn how to send a Google Calendar invite: Go to www.gmail.com in a browser of choice. Log in using your Google account. Click the Calendar icon on the top right corner of the screen. This will expand Google Calendar in a sidebar. Click the Open-in-new tab icon to open Calendar in a new window. If you haven’t already, create an event by clicking Create on the top left of the screen. Select whether you want to create an Event, a Task, or an Appointment Schedule. Fill in the details of the event such as title, location, date, and time. In the Add Guests field, type the email addresses of the people you want to invite. Google will auto-complete and give suggestions as you type. Select the invitees from the drop-down menu by clicking their names, and they will be added to the list with your name on top as the organizer. You can also mark some invitees as optional by clicking the Make-Optional icon (it looks like a human silhouette) next to their name. Optional invitees are requested to attend the event, but their presence is not mandatory. You can also modify the guest permissions by clicking Guest permissions and clicking the checkboxes in the drop-down menu. You can allow or restrict them from modifying the event, inviting others, or seeing the guest list. After adding all the guests, click the blue Save button, and then click Send when prompted to send the invitation emails.

This will send the invites to the people you have added to the guest list. If you have already created an event and would just like to add guests to it, click on the event in the Calendar view, and click the Edit icon. Then follow steps 6-10 above.

How to send a Google Calendar invite from the Gmail app While there is no way to send Calendar invites from the Gmail app directly, you can send them via the Calendar app on Android and iOS. Follow the steps below to learn how: Open the Calendar app on your phone. If you haven’t already, create an event by tapping the + icon on the bottom right of the screen. Select whether you want to create an Event or a Task. Fill in the details of the event such as title, location, date, and time. In the Add Guests field, type the email addresses of the people you want to invite. Google will auto-complete and give suggestions as you type. Select the invitees from the drop-down menu by tapping their names, and they will be added to the list with your name on top as the organizer. You can toggle whether the guests can add others or not. Tap Done when you have added all of them then tap Save.

You can also add more guests to an existing event by tapping on it in the Calendar view and then tapping the Edit icon. After that, repeat steps 4-6 above.

Comments