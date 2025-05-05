How to share a Google calendar: An easy guide

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There are many reasons why people want to share a Google calendar. Here at Android Authority, for example, we all use the same calendars to check upcoming events, see who is on vacation, etc. Families can share one calendar with all doctor appointments, trips, gatherings, and other events in one place.

The process is so simple that even grandma could do it — it takes a few clicks and a couple of minutes of your time. If you want to know how to share a Google calendar, you’ll find everything you need to know below.

QUICK ANSWER You can share a Google calendar by accessing the Google Calendar website, and hovering your mouse over the calendar you want to share, which is in the left column under My calendars. Now click on the three-dot menu button and select Settings and sharing. Go to the Access permissions for events section. Make sure to turn on Make available to public and click on Get shareable link, then click on Copy link. Share the link with whoever you want. You'll also see a section right below, named Share with specific people or groups. This option allows you to share with specific people. Select Add people and groups, and add the person's email. Define the user's permissions. Hit Send. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to Share a Google calendar by making it public

How to Share a Google calendar with specific people

Editor’s note: These steps were formulated using a custom Windows 11 PC. Steps may differ or look a bit different if you use other hardware and software. Sadly, you can’t share a Google calendar using the Android or iOS apps.

How to Share a Google calendar by making it public First things first: you can only share your Google calendar from a computer (or web browser in desktop mode). The Android and iOS apps still don’t support this feature. It’s a bit of an oversight and something that hopefully will eventually change. For now, there’s no real way around this. Visit calendar.google.com. Sign in if you need to. Locate the My calendars section on the left side of the interface and hover the mouse over the calendar you want to share. Click the three-dot menu button. Hit Settings and sharing. Go to the section that reads Access permissions for events. Checkmark the Make available to public option. Select Get shareable link. Hit Copy link, and send it to whoever you’d like.

How to Share a Google calendar with specific people The second option is the one that makes the most sense to the majority of users. It lets you share your calendar with specific people. Visit calendar.google.com. Sign in if you need to. Locate the My calendars section on the left side of the interface and hover the mouse over the calendar you want to share. Click the three-dot menu button. Hit Settings and sharing. Go to the section that reads Share with specific people or groups. Select Add people or groups. Type the email address in. Define the user’s Permissions. Hit Send.

FAQs

Can I unshare a Google calendar? You can always make your calendar private again by unsharing it. To do so, delete the email addresses under the Share with specific people or groups or uncheck the Make available to public box.

Can other users edit my calendars? Only if you shared the calendar using their email and gave them editing permissions. If you want to ensure a calendar isn’t disturbed or changed by others, you can add a new Google calendar to share or for private use.

Can I remove a Google calendar that was shared with me? Yes. To unsubscribe from a Google calendar, hover your mouse over it, click on the X, and select Remove calendar.

Can I share a Google calendar using the mobile app? There is no way to share Google calendars using mobile apps, whether you’re using Android or iOS. This has to be done from a browser.