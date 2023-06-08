WhatsApp is one of the world’s most popular instant messaging apps. For people living in India and other parts of Southeast Asia, the app occupies a central role in their digital lives. Friends, family, colleagues, and everyone else uses WhatsApp for everything. WhatsApp has begun rolling out the screen-sharing feature to its beta users, which will be helpful in providing tech support to elders and others who are not good with tech. Here’s how you can share your screen on WhatsApp.

QUICK ANSWER You need to be on the latest WhatsApp beta on Android for screen sharing to work, as the feature is not available in the stable release yet. Once both parties are on the newest beta, start a WhatsApp call or video call, click on the screen-sharing icon on the bottom row, and click on the Start now button to begin screen-sharing. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to share your screen on WhatsApp

How to stop sharing your screen on WhatsApp

How to share your screen on WhatsApp Screen-sharing is available only through the WhatsApp beta program, and the feature has not yet been rolled out to the stable branch for all users. We will update this guide when the feature sees a broader rollout.

For now, to screen-share on WhatsApp, you and the person you are sharing your screen with both need to be on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.11.19 or newer, as this is the version on which the feature was introduced, as spotted by WABetaInfo. You cannot access the feature on a stable release of WhatsApp or older betas. We expect WhatsApp to roll out the feature to everyone in the coming months.

Once both parties have the latest WhatsApp beta installed, follow these steps to share your screen: Start a WhatsApp call or video call with the person you intend to share your screen with.

You will spot a new phone-sharing icon on the bottom navigation bar where the video controls are.

Click on this screen-sharing icon .

. Your phone will display a prompt notifying you that you are beginning to record or cast with WhatsApp. It will further warn you that all the information on the screen, such as usernames and passwords, will also be visible to the person you share your screen with.

Click on the Start now button to begin screen-sharing.

Once you begin screen-sharing, you can swipe up from the bottom of your phone to return to your phone’s homescreen and launch another app. When you need to return to the active call, launch WhatsApp from your homescreen, app launcher, or the active call notification in the notification shade.

As mentioned, everything visible to you on your screen will become visible to the person you are sharing your screen with. So be careful when using this feature, as you do not want to disclose sensitive information accidentally.

How to stop sharing your screen on WhatsApp Stopping a screen share on WhatsApp is very easy. On the call where screen-sharing is active, click on the Stop sharing button to stop sharing your screen. If you liked the screen-sharing feature on WhatsApp, here are 24 great WhatsApp tips and tricks you will undoubtedly appreciate.

If you want to use screen sharing but are unwilling to install the beta version of WhatsApp, you can use other apps that support easy screen sharing. Follow this guide to learn how you can share your screen on Zoom, which is one of the easiest ways to share your screen with anyone.

FAQs

Does WhatsApp have screen sharing? WhatsApp has begun testing the screen sharing feature in its Android betas. The feature will roll out to everyone in the coming months.

