Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to reset your iRobot Roomba
While glitches are unlikely with any robot vacuum, even iRobot’s popular Roomba models might sometimes need a reset, and you should always perform one before you give a vacuum away. Here’s how to perform software and hardware resets for the Roomba lineup.
QUICK ANSWER
To reset using the iRobot Home app:
- Go to Product Settings > About [robot name] > Remove Device from Account.
- Toggle Save maps during factory reset if you plan to set up a vacuum again.
- Tap Factory Reset [robot name]/Roomba. You can use a hardware reset as a fallback, but instructions depend on your Roomba model.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to do a software reset of your iRobot Roomba
A pure software reset is the easiest method, and offers the option of saving any Smart Maps you’ve created so a robot doesn’t have to re-learn your home. Just follow these steps:
- Launch the iRobot Home app.
- Tap Product Settings (the gear icon), then About [robot name].
- Choose Remove Device From Account.
- Flip the Save maps during factory reset toggle if you want to restore Smart Maps later. These are saved in the cloud for 60 days, after which they’re deleted permanently.
- Tap Factory Reset [robot name]/Roomba.
How to do a hardware reset of your iRobot Roomba
If a software reset is impossible, a hardware reset is an option, but instructions will vary based on your vacuum. You’ll still need to use the iRobot Home app to remove a device from your account.
s- and i-Series
- Press and hold the Clean, Home, and Spot Clean buttons simultaneously.
- When a white ring stars swirling around the Clean button, let go.
j-Series
- Remove the dust bin.
- Press and hold the Clean button for 7 seconds.
- When the Roomba emits a tone, let go.
- Tap the Clean button again to confirm.
e-Series
- Press and hold the Clean, Home, and Spot Clean buttons simultaneously for 20 seconds, then let go.
900-Series
- Press and hold the Clean, Dock, and Spot Clean buttons simultaneously.
- When all LEDs are lit, let go.
600- and 800-Series
- Press and hold the Clean, Dock, and Spot Clean buttons.
- When you hear a beep, let go.
Combo
- Open the lid, and find the Reset button to the left of the on/off switch.
- Press and hold Reset for 10 seconds.
What happens when you factory reset a Roomba
As the term suggests, a reset wipes out local data and settings for your Roomba, which means you’ll need to set it up again. If you perform a hardware reset, you’ll still need to do a software reset too if you want to scrub associated app and cloud data. You should always perform a software reset if you’re giving a Roomba away.
Read more: The best smart home devices