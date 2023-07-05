How to reset your iRobot Roomba

While glitches are unlikely with any robot vacuum , even iRobot’s popular Roomba models might sometimes need a reset, and you should always perform one before you give a vacuum away. Here’s how to perform software and hardware resets for the Roomba lineup.

A pure software reset is the easiest method, and offers the option of saving any Smart Maps you’ve created so a robot doesn’t have to re-learn your home. Just follow these steps:

How to do a hardware reset of your iRobot Roomba

If a software reset is impossible, a hardware reset is an option, but instructions will vary based on your vacuum. You’ll still need to use the iRobot Home app to remove a device from your account.

What happens when you factory reset a Roomba

As the term suggests, a reset wipes out local data and settings for your Roomba, which means you’ll need to set it up again. If you perform a hardware reset, you’ll still need to do a software reset too if you want to scrub associated app and cloud data. You should always perform a software reset if you’re giving a Roomba away.

