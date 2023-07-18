How to reset Alexa devices: Echo, Echo Dot, and more

Are you having trouble with one of Amazon’s Alexa-based speakers or displays? Are you upgrading to a newer model? Either way, you’ll want to know how to reset an Alexa device, especially if you plan to sell it or otherwise hand it off to a new owner.

The exact method for a reset depends on the device in question, though it’s often possible to handle the process right from Alexa’s Android and iPhone apps.

How to reset Echo and Echo Dot (1st gen models)

The original Echo and Echo Dot models are straightforward to reset, albeit requiring a tool. Locate a small hole near the base of the product. This is the Reset button.

button. Take a paper clip, SIM tool, or something similar, and hold the Reset button with it.

button with it. Once the light ring has turned off and on, it should be orange, which means it’s now in setup mode.

That’s it — you’ve reset. If you want to add the Echo back to your network (if, say, you reset it as a troubleshooting step), open the Alexa app and follow the steps to connect it to a Wi-Fi network.

How to reset Echo and Echo Dot (2nd gen models)

The steps for resetting a 2nd gen Echo or Echo Dot are a little different. Press and hold the Microphone Off and Volume Down buttons on your Echo device for 20 seconds.

and buttons on your Echo device for 20 seconds. Once the light ring has turned off and on again, it should now be orange, which indicates it’s in setup mode.

That’s it. As with the first-generation model, if you want to add it back to your network, open the Alexa app and follow steps to connect it to a Wi-Fi network.

How to reset Echo and Echo Dot (3rd, 4th, and 5th gen models)

Got a 3rd, 4th, or 5th gen Echo or Echo Dot? Here’s what you need to do. Press and hold the Action button (found on top) for around 20 seconds.

button (found on top) for around 20 seconds. Wait until the light ring has turned on and off again. It should now be orange, meaning it’s reset and in setup mode.

If you want to add it back to your network, open the Alexa app and follow the steps to connect it to a Wi-Fi network.

How to factory reset an Echo Show

If you have an Echo Show, the reset process is simple and consistent across models, even the Echo Show 15. Press and hold the Mute and Volume Down buttons. Once you see the Amazon logo (after roughly 15 seconds), you can let go of them.

and buttons. Once you see the Amazon logo (after roughly 15 seconds), you can let go of them. The display will now offer instructions to help you add it to a new or existing network. If you have a 2nd gen Echo Show or an Echo Show 10, you can optionally perform a special reset that retains pairing with Zigbee devices. Use these steps: On your Show, swipe down from the top of the screen.

Select Settings , then Device Options .

, then . Tap Reset to Factory Defaults .

. Tap Reset to Factory Defaults but retain Smart Home Device Connections and follow prompts.

How to factory reset an Echo Studio

If you’re lucky enough to own an Echo Studio, here are the steps to wipe it. Press and hold the Mute and Volume Down buttons for 20 seconds.

and buttons for 20 seconds. The light ring will turn off and on.

Your device is reset. If you want to add it back to your network, open the Alexa app and follow the steps to connect it to a Wi-Fi network.

How to reset Alexa devices from the Amazon Alexa app

If you have a third-party Alexa device or you want to avoid physical steps, it’s possible to reset some Alexa devices right from the app. In fact, if you’ve performed a physical reset and you want to hand a device to someone else, you’ll still want to follow the steps below, which are necessary to completely erase settings and unlink a product from your Amazon account. Open the Alexa app and select the Devices tab.

tab. Tap Echo and Alexa , then the specific device you want to reset.

, then the specific device you want to reset. Tap the gear icon in the upper right to go to Device Settings .

. Locate where it says Registered To and tap Deregister . Confirm your selection by choosing Deregister again in the next window that pops up.

and tap . Confirm your selection by choosing again in the next window that pops up. You’ve reset the Echo or Alexa device, at least as far as Amazon’s end is concerned. Multi-assistant devices (like a Sonos speaker) may require more steps for a full reset.

Follow these steps if you want to reconnect a speaker or display.

