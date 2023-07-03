How to remove devices from Alexa

There are times when it’s necessary to remove a device from Amazon Alexa, whether you’re troubleshooting, switching to different smart home gear, or just not using something anymore. To get going, follow the steps below in the Alexa app for Android or iOS.

Before you begin, be sure that you’re at home, connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your devices, and have the latest version of the Alexa app on your phone or tablet. The experience is the same for Android and iOS. Once you’re ready, follow the steps below to remove a device from Alexa. This applies to most non-Echo and non-Alexa devices, meaning things that aren’t smart speakers or smart displays. Launch the Alexa app.

Open the Devices tab in the bottom right.

tab in the bottom right. Select the category of device you want to remove from the list (e.g., Lights, Plugs, etc.).

Choose the specific device you want to remove.

Tap the gear icon in the upper right.

in the upper right. Tap the trash can icon to remove a device. It may take a few seconds to disappear once you’ve confirmed your choice.

There’s a slightly different procedure for removing an Echo/Alexa speaker or display from your setup, as those are connected to Amazon services and remember various preferences. You need to both delink and delete them from your account. With Echo devices, at least, deregistering also results in a factory reset. Open the Alexa app.

Select the Devices tab.

tab. Tap Echo and Alexa .

. Choose the device you’re trying to remove.

Tap the gear icon in the upper right.

in the upper right. Scroll down until you see Registered To .

. Tap Deregister and follow prompts.

