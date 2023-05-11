While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.

It’s very easy to do with the right setup. There are actually several ways, which often involve uploading the messages to your PC or sending them via email. We’ll focus on the most straightforward method of directly printing a text message from your mobile phone. Let’s get into it.

THE SHORT ANSWER To print text messages from your Android phone, screenshot the message and then go to the share options. Press print and select the printer on the Wi-Fi network you want to use. Ensure the printer is ready and then confirm.

How to print text messages from your Android phone

Since most messaging apps don’t have the option to print directly in the app, the quickest and easiest way to print text messages from your Android phone involves screenshotting the messages and then sending that image to the printer. Here’s how you do it:

1. Start by ensuring your printer is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your phone. It should be discoverable by other devices on the network by default. Check that it is turned on and has sufficient paper and ink for printing.

2. You’ll next want to check that the printer is discoverable with your phone. The vast majority of new Android smartphones will have the functionality to print. To find a printer with your device, go to the Settings menu and find Connectivity. On this submenu, look for the Print option, which should lead you to the point where you can search for your printer in the Available devices.

Your settings menu may differ slightly from these steps depending on the device and Android version you’re using. If you struggle to find the print settings, try searching for print in the settings search bar.

Use the search bar or navigate to Connection and Sharing. Find the Print settings. Your printer should be one of the available devices.

3. Go to your text messages and find the message you want to print. Take a screenshot by pressing the volume down and power buttons simultaneously. If this isn’t the screenshot method on your Android phone, find out how to do it here.

4. You now need to find the screenshot. This could be done in one tap if you’re given the option to select it immediately, or you could navigate to it via your file manager. In the example below, the screenshot is found in Google Photos by selecting Library and then Screenshots.

Google Photos has a Library section. Hit the Share button on your screeenshot.

5. Having found your screenshot, tap Share.

6. You’ll then be asked how you would like to share the image. Find the Print option, which may be found by selecting More when given the options.

Print may be hidden in more options. Select the printer and confirm.

7. Select the printer on your Wi-Fi network if it is not already set as default. Then calibrate any relevant print settings such as layout and color, and hit Print.

Hey presto — your printer should spring into life and print the text messages from your Android phone.

