How to connect Google Pixel Buds to a laptop or desktop PC

It stands to reason that the Google Pixel Buds Pro and A-Series are some of the best earbuds for mobile music listening. These earbuds may be designed for smartphones, but you can still connect them to laptops or stationary desktops. Here’s how to pair the Pixel Buds to a laptop or at-home PC.

QUICK ANSWER To connect the Pixel Buds to a Windows laptop or desktop, open the Pixel Buds case and hold the pairing button for 3 seconds. Then, follow this path on your computer: Windows icon > Settings > Bluetooth > Make sure the Bluetooth toggle is On > Add Device > Select your Pixel Buds from the list. To pair the Pixel Buds to a Mac computer, open the Pixel Buds case and hold the pairing button for 3 seconds. Then, follow this path on your Mac: System Preferences > Bluetooth > Tap Connect next to your Pixel Buds. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to pair the Pixel Buds to a Windows laptop or PC

How to connect the Google Pixel Buds to a Mac computer or laptop

How to pair the Pixel Buds to your Windows 10 laptop or PC

To pair the Pixel Buds to a Windows laptop or PC, you’ll need to follow these steps: Place the Pixel Buds in the case and close the lid. Open the lid and press the pairing button on the case for 3 seconds. The LED will pulse white. Click the Windows icon on your device’s menu bar. Select Settings > Bluetooth > Make sure the Bluetooth toggle is On > Add Device. Select your Pixel Buds from the list of discoverable devices. The screens will look slightly different on a Windows 10 device (see: images one and two) and a Windows 11 device (see: images three and four). The Pixel Buds pairing processes are nearly identical, regardless of which Windows version your computer runs.

How to connect the Google Pixel Buds to a Mac computer or laptop

When you want to connect the Google Pixel Buds to a Mac computer, you can follow these steps: Place the Pixel Buds in the case and close the lid. Open the lid and press the pairing button on the case for 3 seconds. The LED will slowly flash white. Go to your Mac and open System Preferences > Bluetooth. Pick the Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Buds A-Series from the list and click Connect.

FAQs

Can I pair my Pixel Buds to my laptop? Yes, you can pair the Google Pixel Buds to a Windows or Mac laptop, just make sure Bluetooth is switched on.

Why won't my Pixel Buds connect to my laptop? If your Pixel Buds won’t pair to your Mac or Windows laptop, the first thing you want to check is that your device’s Bluetooth is turned on. Then, make sure your Pixel Buds aren’t automatically connected to a previously used device (i.e. a smartphone or tablet). If you’re still having trouble, you may need to reset the Pixel Buds.

Why can't my computer find my earbuds? Unfortunately, the only way to locate your Pixel Buds is through the Pixel Buds app for Android. Google’s in-browser “Find your phone” feature doesn’t extend to earbuds.

Comments