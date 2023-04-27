Snapchat is a platform where it’s easy to get lost in the stream of information. If you use the service frequently, you could be exposed to hundreds of images daily and receive even more messages. If you need some space, or a break from anyone in particular, you may want to consider muting them. Let’s review how to mute someone on Snapchat.

QUICK ANSWER To mute someone on Snapchat, go to the Chat tab. Long-press the person you wish to mute, then go to Story Settings > Mute Story. To turn notifications off for someone, go to the Chat tab. Long-press that person's name or avatar, then go to Chat Settings > Message Notifications. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to mute someone on Snapchat

What happens when you mute someone on Snapchat

How to unmute someone on Snapchat

How to mute someone on Snapchat Okay, so first things first: there isn’t a one-stop-shop way to just mute someone on the platform. To effectively mute someone, you’re going to want to follow two primary steps: muting their story, then disabling notifications on that conversation.

How to mute someone’s story on Snapchat

In the Snapchat mobile app, go to the Chat tab. Long-press the person you wish to mute. From the following menu, select Story Settings. Tap the Mute Story toggle.

How to disable notifications for someone on Snapchat

In the Snapchat mobile app, go to the Chat tab. Long-press the person you wish to mute. From the following menu, select Chat Settings. Tap the Message Notifications toggle.

What happens when you mute someone on Snapchat If you mute someone on Snapchat, they won’t be notified. Because all you’re really doing is halting their input, they won’t see anything has changed from their end. You just won’t see their stories or be notified when they send a new message.

How to unmute someone on Snapchat Unmuting somebody on Snapchat is simple. Simply go back and do the same steps as before, toggling back the mute story and message notifications options.

How to unmute someone’s story on Snapchat In the Snapchat mobile app, go to the Chat tab. Long-press the person you wish to mute. From the following menu, select Story Settings. Toggle the Mute Story option back to green.

How to enable notifications for someone on Snapchat In the Snapchat mobile app, go to the Chat tab. Long-press the person you wish to mute. From the following menu, select Chat Settings. Toggle the Message Notifications option back to green.

FAQs

Does Snapchat notify people you have muted them? No. Snapchat will not notify people if you mute them.

Is muting someone on Snapchat permanent? No. If you mute someone, you can unmute them later, too. Blocking on Snapchat is reversible as well.

