How to make a phone call on an iPad

The idea of making a cellular phone call from your iPad might seem counterintuitive, but it can be done — if you also have an iPhone. Here’s what you need to do.

How to make and receive phone calls on an iPad

To get iPad calls working, you first need to ensure various settings are in place:

Make sure your iPhone and iPad are signed into the same Apple ID, and that they both have FaceTime calls enabled.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Cellular . Select the phone line you want to use if you have more than one.

. Select the phone line you want to use if you have more than one. Tap Calls on Other Devices , then enable Allow Calls on Other Devices .

, then enable . Check that the toggle is on next to the iPad you want to use.

Optionally, go to Wi-Fi Calling , and turn on Add Wi-Fi Calling For Other Devices . If your carrier supports Wi-Fi calls, you’ll be able to handle calls on your iPad without your iPhone nearby.

, and turn on . If your carrier supports Wi-Fi calls, you’ll be able to handle calls on your iPad without your iPhone nearby. On your iPad, go to Settings > FaceTime .

. Toggle on Calls from iPhone.

You’re all set. Whenever someone calls your iPhone, you’ll get a notification on your iPad allowing you to answer or ignore them. All iPad calls are on speakerphone unless you’re wearing headphones, so be mindful of that. You’ll also need your iPhone within a few feet unless you’ve enabled Wi-Fi calling.