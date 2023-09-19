While short-form videos dominate your usual TikTok feed, don’t be surprised if you come across a slideshow displaying several pictures. If you want to share your summer vacation memories or the latest adventures from Disney World and don’t have enough time to create a video, use the built-in tools in TikTok to create a slick slideshow in no time.

There are several ways to create and share slideshows with your followers on TikTok. You can select photos and manually add effects, tracks, and transition effects, or use one of the default templates to complete the job in a few minutes. Use the manual method to showcase your creativity if you want more customization options. You can also explore the AutoCut option to create sharable slideshows quickly. Those in a hurry can directly edit and share the built-in photo templates on TikTok.

How to make a slideshow on TikTok

How to make a slidehow on TikTok using photo templates

How to make a slideshow on TikTok If you don’t want to post a long TikTok video, you can manually select photos and videos and create an eye-catching slideshow. You have all the TikTok editing options at your fingertips to craft a unique slideshow. However, the method can be time-consuming and confuse new users on the platform. Launch TikTok on your phone and tap + at the bottom. Tap Upload beside the camera shutter button.

Enable relevant media permission so that TikTok can access your phone’s photos and videos. Tap the radio button above the photos and videos you want to include in a slideshow. You have two options to choose from: AutoCut or Next. Let’s tap Next. TikTok creates a small video slideshow from your selected media. Tap Swipe to photo mode at the bottom. The app switches to a swipeable slide. You can add stickers, text, and filters from the right side of the screen. Edit the slideshow to your preference and tap Next.

Add content information with up to 4,000 characters, tag people, tweak privacy settings, allow or disable comments, save your slideshow to your device, and share on other platforms. Hit Post. If you don’t want to edit the slideshow manually, go with the AutoCut function. It auto-generates transitions and adds a track to your slideshow. Launch TikTok and tap +. Tap Upload to select photos and videos. Tap AutoCut and let TikTok handle the editing part. The processing time depends on your phone’s CPU power and the amount of media files you select. If you don’t like the default track, tap the music icon at the top and pick another track from the bottom menu. You can trim the current track from the same menu, too.

Explore the right side of the menu to add text, stickers, effects, filters, and sound with voice filters. Tap Next. Check the sharing permissions and type content details at the top. Select Post.

How to make a slideshow on TikTok using photo templates TikTok comes with several ready-to-use templates to create slideshows. You can make a slideshow of your cooking progress, journey from childhood to adulthood, and explore other themes like Birthday, Christmas, Pocket, and more. Launch TikTok and tap +. Slide to Templates. You can swipe on templates to check the available options. Once you find a relevant template, check how many photos it supports. Tap Upload photos.

Select photos from the following menu. Check your photo slideshow in action. You can edit the slideshow with text, stickers, effects, filters, and more. Tap Next.

TikTok automatically adds a hashtag based on your selected template. Tag people, tweak sharing permissions, explore other options, and hit Post. TikTok offers a long list of photo templates to choose from. You will surely stumble upon something you prefer. It’s the easiest way to create quick slideshows on the platform.

Even though slideshows are gaining traction among TikTok users, a short-form video remains the preferred format for most to gain meaningful traction on the platform. Notably, creating TikTok videos is almost as simple as slideshows.

