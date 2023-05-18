What is the maximum length for a TikTok video in 2023?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Since launching in 2016, TikTok has gradually increased the maximum video length and rapidly gained many users. By offering a variety of video lengths, creators can craft a wider array of content for different audiences. Here’s an overview of the history of video lengths and how long a TikTok video you can make today.

THE SHORT ANSWER TikTok videos can vary in length. When recording videos within the app, they can range from 15 seconds up to three minutes long. However, if you are uploading videos to the app, they can be up to ten minutes long. Should TikTok continue increasing or decreasing its video lengths, we will update this article.

How long are TikT0k videos? When TikTok first began, videos on the app were only 15 seconds long. The short turnaround was tailored to capture people’s attention, perfect for quick consumption as they scroll through an endless stream of videos. In 2017, TikTok bumped up the video length to 60 seconds. That began to increase the amount of time people spend on the app, and by 2018, TikTok had over 300 million users.

Since then, TikTok began testing longer uploads and extended the maximum video length to three minutes in July 2021. That three-minute mark seemed to hit the sweet spot as TikTok blew up to reach one billion users worldwide the same year — nearly half as many as popular apps such as Instagram or Whatsapp.

Amidst its massive success, the company kept pushing for even longer format content. In early 2022, TikTok expanded the maximum length of videos to 10 minutes. The move to a longer video format was likely to compete with sites like YouTube, which skew heavily toward prolonged content such as podcasts. It also helps TikTok capture an older audience and appeal to those with longer attention spans.

Finding the optimal length for video content is something of a balancing act, and we wouldn't be surprised if TikTok continues to experiment next year.

Although, this strategy may not have been as successful as TikTok had hoped. In April 2023, TikTok quietly removed the ability to record videos up to ten minutes long, returning to the three-minute maximum. However, it is still possible to make longer videos. Users can upload videos up to ten minutes long from their device and edit them within the app.

In the content feed, the TikTok algorithm heavily prioritizes bite-sized entertainment. In a report from WIRED, TikTok disclosed that nearly 50% of its users said videos over one minute long was “stressful,” and a third of users watched videos online at double the speed. So, returning to a short and snappy format may be the right move.

Funny enough, as TikTok has sought to catch up to its long-form competitors, they’ve instead taken a page from TikTok’s book and developed short-form videos. Instagram now lets users post quick clips in the form of Reels, YouTube has the aptly-named Shorts, and Snapchat offers a Spotlight feature for top-trending videos. All these companies are trying to perfect the recipe for what video length maximizes the time you spend on the app.

How long are TikTok songs? TikTok songs can vary in length depending on how long your video is. Learn more in our guide on adding sound to TikTok.

How long until TikTok tells you to take a break? You can set a time limit for your viewing in the Digital Wellbeing Settings of the TikTok app. If TikTotellsng you to take a break, it’s because you have exceeded your screen time limit.

How long do TikTok shadow bans last? When TikTok first launched, shadowbans only lasted for 24 hours. These days, however, shadowbans can last for up to two weeks. You cannot make new videos or edit existing ones while your account is banned.

How long does it take for a TikTok to go viral? Going viral doesn’t just happen overnight and often requires clever use of trending keywords and music. See our guide on the best time to post on TikTok to increase your chances of going viral.

Did TikTok remove 10-minute videos? In April 2023, TikTok quietly removed the ability for users to record videos up to ten minutes long and returned to the three-minute limit. However, users can still upload videos up to ten minutes long.

