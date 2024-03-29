One of the top brands in the wearables landscape, Fitbit has plenty of products on shelves (and strapped to users’ wrists). For better or worse, some of the company’s fitness trackers and smartwatches look very similar. If you have a Fitbit device in hand but aren’t sure what it is, we’re here to help. Review the options below to find out which Fitbit you have.

QUICK ANSWER If you haven't yet paired your wearable, locate its model number to determine which Fitbit device you have. If your Fitbit is powered on and paired, you can easily find out which device it is in the Fitbit app. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to know which Fitbit you have

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Whether you have the latest Fitbit Charge 6 in hand or one of the company’s older offerings, we have you covered. Eliminating the obvious solution that you still have your device packaging, the easiest way to identify an unpaired Fitbit device is via its model number. Some Fitbits have this code listed on the back of the fitness tracker. If yours does not, use the images below to find out which Fitbit you have on your hands.

Fitbit Sense 2

Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2 model number: FB521

Fitbit Sense

Amazon

Fitbit Sense model number: FB512

Fitbit Versa 4

Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4 model number: FB523

Fitbit Versa 3

Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 model number: FB511

Fitbit Versa 2

Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 model number: FB507

Fitbit Versa Lite

Amazon

Fitbit Versa Lite model number: FB415

Fitbit Versa

Amazon

Fitbit Versa model number: FB504

Fitbit Charge 6

Fitbit Charge 6 model number: GA05183

Fitbit Charge 5

Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 model number: FB421

Fitbit Charge 4

Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4 model number: FB417

Fitbit Charge 3

Amazon

Fitbit Charge 3 model number: FB409

Fitbit Charge 2

Amazon

Fitbit Charge 2 model number: FB407

Fitbit Charge HR

Amazon

Fitbit Charge HR model number: FB405

Fitbit Charge

Amazon

Fitbit Charge model number: FB404

Fitbit Surge

Amazon

Fitbit Surge model number: FB501

Fitbit Blaze

Amazon

Fitbit Blaze model number: FB502

Fitbit Ionic

Amazon

Fitbit Ionic model number: FB503

Fitbit Inspire 3

Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3 model number: FB424

Fitbit Inspire 2

Amazone

Fitbit Inspire 2 model number: FB418

Fitbit Inspire

Amazon

Fitbit Inspire model number: FB412

Fitbit Inspire HR

Amazon

Fitbit Inspire HR model number: FB413

Fitbit Luxe

Amazon

Fitbit Luxe model number: FB422

Fitbit Alta HR

Amazon

Fitbit Alta HR model number: FB408

Fitbit Alta

Amazon

Fitbit Alta model number: FB406

Fitbit Ace 3

Amazon

Fitbit Ace 3 model number: FB419

Fitbit Ace 2

Amazon

Fitbit Ace 2 model number: FB414

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With so many similar products available, it can be hard to remember exactly which device you own. Fortunately, identifying your device is a common Fitbit problem that’s easy to solve. If your Fitbit and smartphone are already paired, identifying your Fitbit is even easier. Simply open the Fitbit app and tap on your profile image. You will see your device listed below your name.

FAQs

How do I know if I have a Versa 3 or Versa 4? The easiest way to determine whether you have a Fitbit Versa 4 or Versa 3 is by the physical button. The older model has a capacitive groove rather than a raised button.

What is the difference between a Versa 4 and Sense 2? In the latest generations, the Sense and Versa lines remain very similar, with a few health sensors dropped to cut costs on the cheaper model. Design-wise, the devices are hard to tell apart.

Where can I find my Fitbit's model number in the settings menu? If you can turn your Fitbit on and it has already been paired to a smartphone, go to Settings>About device name>Regulatory info and scroll down to find your model number.

