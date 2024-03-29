Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to know which Fitbit you have
One of the top brands in the wearables landscape, Fitbit has plenty of products on shelves (and strapped to users’ wrists). For better or worse, some of the company’s fitness trackers and smartwatches look very similar. If you have a Fitbit device in hand but aren’t sure what it is, we’re here to help. Review the options below to find out which Fitbit you have.
If you haven't yet paired your wearable, locate its model number to determine which Fitbit device you have. If your Fitbit is powered on and paired, you can easily find out which device it is in the Fitbit app.
Whether you have the latest Fitbit Charge 6 in hand or one of the company’s older offerings, we have you covered. Eliminating the obvious solution that you still have your device packaging, the easiest way to identify an unpaired Fitbit device is via its model number. Some Fitbits have this code listed on the back of the fitness tracker. If yours does not, use the images below to find out which Fitbit you have on your hands.
Fitbit Sense 2
Fitbit Sense 2 model number: FB521
Fitbit Sense
Fitbit Sense model number: FB512
Fitbit Versa 4
Fitbit Versa 4 model number: FB523
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3 model number: FB511
Fitbit Versa 2
Fitbit Versa 2 model number: FB507
Fitbit Versa Lite
Fitbit Versa Lite model number: FB415
Fitbit Versa
Fitbit Versa model number: FB504
Fitbit Charge 6
Fitbit Charge 6 model number: GA05183
Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5 model number: FB421
Fitbit Charge 4
Fitbit Charge 4 model number: FB417
Fitbit Charge 3
Fitbit Charge 3 model number: FB409
Fitbit Charge 2
Fitbit Charge 2 model number: FB407
Fitbit Charge HR
Fitbit Charge HR model number: FB405
Fitbit Charge
Fitbit Charge model number: FB404
Fitbit Surge
Fitbit Surge model number: FB501
Fitbit Blaze
Fitbit Blaze model number: FB502
Fitbit Ionic
Fitbit Ionic model number: FB503
Fitbit Inspire 3
Fitbit Inspire 3 model number: FB424
Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit Inspire 2 model number: FB418
Fitbit Inspire
Fitbit Inspire model number: FB412
Fitbit Inspire HR
Fitbit Inspire HR model number: FB413
Fitbit Luxe
Fitbit Luxe model number: FB422
Fitbit Alta HR
Fitbit Alta HR model number: FB408
Fitbit Alta
Fitbit Alta model number: FB406
Fitbit Ace 3
Fitbit Ace 3 model number: FB419
Fitbit Ace 2
Fitbit Ace 2 model number: FB414
How to identify a paired Fitbit
With so many similar products available, it can be hard to remember exactly which device you own. Fortunately, identifying your device is a common Fitbit problem that’s easy to solve. If your Fitbit and smartphone are already paired, identifying your Fitbit is even easier. Simply open the Fitbit app and tap on your profile image. You will see your device listed below your name.
FAQs
The easiest way to determine whether you have a Fitbit Versa 4 or Versa 3 is by the physical button. The older model has a capacitive groove rather than a raised button.
In the latest generations, the Sense and Versa lines remain very similar, with a few health sensors dropped to cut costs on the cheaper model. Design-wise, the devices are hard to tell apart.
If you can turn your Fitbit on and it has already been paired to a smartphone, go to Settings>About device name>Regulatory info and scroll down to find your model number.