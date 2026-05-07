Android Auto beta is suddenly open again, but you'll need to be quick

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has reopened the Android Auto beta program and is currently accepting new testers.

The beta program is usually full because Google keeps a strict limit on the number of participants.

Interested users should hurry, as available spots are likely to disappear quickly.

Google has quietly reopened the Android Auto beta program (h/t Reddit user the_uker), giving users another rare chance to sign up as testers.

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Joining the Android Auto beta has long been notoriously difficult. While the sign-up process itself is pretty straightforward, with users just needing to visit Google’s opt-in page and hit “Become a tester,” the program is almost always full. Most people who try to join are greeted with a message saying the beta has reached capacity, or they find the sign-up button grayed out.

That’s because Google keeps a tight limit on the number of Android Auto beta participants. Unlike the broader Android beta program, which is generally open to anyone with a supported Pixel or partner device, Android Auto testing is handled a bit differently.

Since Android Auto powers critical driving functions like navigation, communication, and media controls, Google likely wants to avoid having too many users come across potentially serious bugs.

For now, the beta program appears to have open slots available. If you’ve been wanting early access to upcoming Android Auto features and changes, this may be the best time to jump in.

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