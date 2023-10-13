Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to get rid of reels on Facebook
Facebook Reels is a feature that allows users to create and share short-form videos with music and special effects. While some people love the Reels feature, others find it distracting or overwhelming. If you’re one of those people, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ll guide you through hiding all Reels on Facebook, turning off auto-play, and even hiding Reels from specific people or pages.
QUICK ANSWER
To hide a reel on Facebook, tap the three-dot icon on the video and select Hide reel. This will tell Facebook to show you fewer reels in your feed.
KEY SECTIONS
How to turn off Reels and short videos on Facebook
There are a few ways to remove Reels, depending on your preferences. You can either hide all Reels, turn off auto-play, or hide them from specific people or pages. We’ll go through each of those options in the following sections.
- To turn off Reels and short videos on Facebook, select the three dots in the reel’s top right corner and tap Hide reel.
You will see a message that says, “You won’t see this post in your News Feed anymore.” This will show fewer Reels and short videos on your Facebook feed.
How to stop videos from auto-playing on Facebook
If you want to stop videos from auto-playing on Facebook, follow these instructions:
Stop videos from auto-playing on mobile
- Tap on the three horizontal lines at the top right of the screen. Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy, then Settings.
- Scroll down and tap on Media and contacts. You can also search for “Media” to find the section quicker.
- Tap on Autoplay.
- On the next page, select Never Autoplay Videos.
You’ll see a notification at the bottom that your changes have been saved, and Reels will no longer play automatically in your feed.
Stop videos from auto-playing on desktop
- First, click your profile icon at the top right of the screen and select Settings & Privacy > Settings.
- Click on Videos in the left-hand menu, and under Auto-Play Videos, select Off.
This will stop videos from auto-playing on Facebook, including Reels and short videos.
How to hide Reels from a specific person or page
You have a few options if you want to privately hide Reels from a specific person or page. You can either unfriend or unfollow the person or page, or you can block them. Here’s how to do it:
- First, go to the person’s profile page or page you want to hide reels from.
- Click on the three dots in the profile’s top right corner.
- Then, click Block to prevent the person or page from seeing your activity on Facebook, or Unfriend or Unfollow to stop seeing their content in your feed.
FAQs
Yes, you can hide Reels and short videos permanently on Facebook by turning off auto-play, hiding posts, or blocking people or pages.
To create Reels on Facebook on your MacBook, log in to the Creator Studio, click on Create, then Create Reel, upload a video or clips, edit your Reel, add a description and tags, and finally, click Publish.
You can hide Reels and short videos from your Facebook friends by unfollowing them. This will stop their content from appearing in your News Feed.
To report a Reel or short video on Facebook, click on the three dots located in the top right corner of the post and select Give feedback on this post. Choose the reason for your report and follow the prompts to submit your report.
To view your Facebook Reels statistics, go to Creator Studio, click the Published button, select Reels, and choose the Reel you wish to analyze. Click View Reel, and it will take you to the Reel insights.