How to get rid of reels on Facebook

Facebook Reels is a feature that allows users to create and share short-form videos with music and special effects. While some people love the Reels feature, others find it distracting or overwhelming. If you’re one of those people, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ll guide you through hiding all Reels on Facebook, turning off auto-play, and even hiding Reels from specific people or pages.

How to turn off Reels and short videos on Facebook There are a few ways to remove Reels, depending on your preferences. You can either hide all Reels, turn off auto-play, or hide them from specific people or pages. We’ll go through each of those options in the following sections. To turn off Reels and short videos on Facebook, select the three dots in the reel’s top right corner and tap Hide reel.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You will see a message that says, “You won’t see this post in your News Feed anymore.” This will show fewer Reels and short videos on your Facebook feed.

How to stop videos from auto-playing on Facebook If you want to stop videos from auto-playing on Facebook, follow these instructions:

Stop videos from auto-playing on mobile Tap on the three horizontal lines at the top right of the screen. Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy, then Settings.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down and tap on Media and contacts. You can also search for “Media” to find the section quicker.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Tap on Autoplay.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

On the next page, select Never Autoplay Videos.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You’ll see a notification at the bottom that your changes have been saved, and Reels will no longer play automatically in your feed.

Stop videos from auto-playing on desktop First, click your profile icon at the top right of the screen and select Settings & Privacy > Settings .

> . Click on Videos in the left-hand menu, and under Auto-Play Videos, select Off.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

This will stop videos from auto-playing on Facebook, including Reels and short videos.

How to hide Reels from a specific person or page You have a few options if you want to privately hide Reels from a specific person or page. You can either unfriend or unfollow the person or page, or you can block them. Here’s how to do it: First, go to the person’s profile page or page you want to hide reels from.

Click on the three dots in the profile’s top right corner.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Then, click Block to prevent the person or page from seeing your activity on Facebook, or Unfriend or Unfollow to stop seeing their content in your feed.

FAQs

Can I hide Reels and short videos permanently on Facebook? Yes, you can hide Reels and short videos permanently on Facebook by turning off auto-play, hiding posts, or blocking people or pages.

How to create Reels on Facebook on MacBook? To create Reels on Facebook on your MacBook, log in to the Creator Studio, click on Create, then Create Reel, upload a video or clips, edit your Reel, add a description and tags, and finally, click Publish.

Can I hide Reels and short videos from my Facebook friends without unfriending them? You can hide Reels and short videos from your Facebook friends by unfollowing them. This will stop their content from appearing in your News Feed.

How do I report a Reel or short video on Facebook? To report a Reel or short video on Facebook, click on the three dots located in the top right corner of the post and select Give feedback on this post. Choose the reason for your report and follow the prompts to submit your report.

Can you see who viewed your Reels on Facebook? To view your Facebook Reels statistics, go to Creator Studio, click the Published button, select Reels, and choose the Reel you wish to analyze. Click View Reel, and it will take you to the Reel insights.

