How to get water out of AirPods without damaging them

The Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods (3rd generation) are water resistant. This IPX4 rating ensures they can withstand water sprays, but it doesn’t protect them from submersion. Dropping your AirPods in the sink or a pool can trap water in the buds, but this doesn’t have to mean the end of them. Here’s how to save your favorite earbuds from water damage.

Step 1: Dry the outside of your AirPods

Lily Katz / Android Authority

If your AirPods end up soaked, you should first dry them off as thoroughly as you can. Ideally, you’ll want to use an absorbent microfiber cloth to dry the earbuds. After you’ve gotten rid of the water, gently turn the earbuds upside down and shake them to dislodge any water that made its way into the housings. Do this as quickly as possible after the AirPods get wet. The longer you wait, the higher the chance of them short-circuiting. If more water comes out, you’ll want to re-dry the outside of the AirPods.

Step 2: Get the water out of your AirPods’ interior After shaking your AirPods to remove the water, you can download an app that will play a certain tone to eject more water from the housings. This is risky because it requires you to turn the AirPods on. If they’re still too damp on the inside, you might damage the internals. Again, be sure you’ve shaken as much water out of the buds as possible before continuing.

Once you’ve done that, connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad and follow these steps to install the Water Eject Siri Shortcut: On that iOS device, open a web browser to the Shortcuts Gallery page for Water Eject. Tap Get Shortcut. Select Add Shortcut on the next page. In the iOS/iPadOS Shortcuts app, select Water Eject > Start > Choose the preferred intensity. Keep repeating this process until water stops ejecting from your AirPods. When you’re done, disconnect your AirPods from your phone so they turn back off. Then, move on to the next step.

Step 3: Use silica gel packets to dry your AirPods

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Back in the day when I dropped my LG Env3 in the sink, my brother immediately told me to dry it with rice. Well, there’s some truth to that: rice is a desiccant, something that readily absorbs water. While I was lucky then, I don’t recommend using rice anymore: the starch can introduce new problems. Instead, use silica gel packets to absorb the remaining moisture in your AirPods. You could buy these packets, but chances are most electronics come with them. Heck, my last pair of shoes came with gel packets in the box.

Use these gel packets after completing steps one and two. The packets aren’t meant to absorb the bulk of the water, just the remaining bits. Place your AirPods in a little container with a few gel packets completely surrounding the AirPods. Leave them alone for 24 hours. Cross your fingers. With a bit of luck and good timing, your AirPods should work again.

FAQs

Is any model of AirPods waterproof? While no model of AirPods can survive immersion, the AirPods Pro and AirPods (3rd generation) have IPX4 ratings, which means they can withstand brief water sprays. These earbuds are not built to withstand a dunk into a pool nor extended contact with running water. The MagSafe cases for the AirPods (3rd generation) and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are water-resistant.

Can I dry my AirPods with a hair dryer? No, and please don’t use a hairdryer on your wet AirPods. The heat from a hair dryer can damage your AirPods. Similarly, do not attempt to place your AirPods in an oven, toaster, or microwave to dry them out, and don’t place them on a radiator or heat vent.

How long do I have to dry out my AirPods if they get wet? If your AirPods get wet, start immediately and work quickly to ensure the best possible chance you can save them.

Does AppleCare cover water damage to AirPods? Water damage is not part of the one-year warranty that comes with your AirPods. An AppleCare+ subscription reduces the service fee for fixing it, but you’ll use up an incident slot.

I couldn't save one of my AirPods, can I order a replacement? We have a complete guide to ordering replacement AirPods, but the short answer is only the AirPods Pro and AirPods (3rd generation) are available from Apple. To replace other models, you must use a third-party service such as therightpod.com.

