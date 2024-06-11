It's official: Here's how to get Gemini Nano on your Pixel 8 and 8a

TL;DR Google is officially rolling out Gemini Nano to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a.

Gemini Nano enables on-device AI features and was previously exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro within Google’s lineup.

However, Gemini Nano is nested behind Developer Options on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a, hindering widespread adoption.

AI features are the newest hot topic on top smartphones these days, and we just got a preview of everything Apple is adding to iPhones with Apple Intelligence. Google has the lead on Apple in getting these artificial intelligence features into the hands of consumers, thanks to Gemini Nano‘s support on the Pixel 8 Pro. Gemini Nano brings on-device AI features that work without an internet connection. With the newest June 2024 Pixel Feature Drop rolling out today, Google is bringing Gemini Nano to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a.

Gemini Nano is Google’s most efficient AI model, built specifically for on-device tasks. Google initially promised that Gemini Nano would be available only on the Pixel 8 Pro. This promise caused enough uproar for Google to backtrack and agree to bring Nano support to the Pixel 8. The company then went a step ahead and included the Pixel 8a in the mix, too. We recently spotted the Gemini Nano toggle on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a, noting how Google had added some extra steps to use it. We can confirm that the extra steps remain in place with the latest Pixel Feature Drop.

How to get Gemini Nano on your Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a Gemini Nano is arriving on your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a through the June 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, but you will also need the latest AICore app update for those devices (which should automatically update on your phone).

Once you are on the latest system and app update, you can enable Gemini Nano on your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a by following these steps: Enable Developer Options: Go to Settings > About Phone and tap the software build number seven times until you see the “You are now a developer” alert.

. Find the AICore setting on the list and enable all AICore features. Gemini Nano is also enabled by default on the Pixel 8 Pro. It remains to be seen if this new Pixel Feature Drop brings the toggle to the device, allowing users to disable on-device features if they want to.

What features does Gemini Nano enable on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a? Google has not yet shared a list of the features that Gemini Nano enables on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a. However, we have a fair idea of what it could enable, as Gemini Nano powers a bunch of these features on the Pixel 8 Pro: Recorder summaries: The Recorder app allows you to create transcripts of recordings and then use on-device AI through Gemini Nano to create summary transcripts.

The Recorder app allows you to create transcripts of recordings and then use on-device AI through Gemini Nano to create summary transcripts. Gboard Smart Reply: Gboard scans the most recent chats within WhatsApp, Line, and KakaoTalk apps and uses on-device AI to provide a suggested reply that best fits that conversation. This feature uses Gemini Nano, so it will work faster and better than Gboard’s non-AI Smart Reply feature that relies on cloud-based suggestions.

Gboard scans the most recent chats within WhatsApp, Line, and KakaoTalk apps and uses on-device AI to provide a suggested reply that best fits that conversation. This feature uses Gemini Nano, so it will work faster and better than Gboard’s non-AI Smart Reply feature that relies on cloud-based suggestions. Google Messages Magic Compose: Within the Messages app, Magic Compose suggests message replies for you based on the context of your conversation. In addition to suggestions, Magic Compose can also rewrite messages for you. Most phones have Magic Compose in Google Messages, but Pixel devices with Gemini Nano can use on-device AI processing for faster and internet-free suggestions. What Gemini Nano features have you spotted on your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a? Let us know in the comments below!

