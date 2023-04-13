Here's how to get Disney Plus with Verizon wireless plan for free

Getting a Verizon unlimited plan for your smartphone not only gives you features like unlimited talk, text, and data in the US but some special perks as well. That includes getting Disney Plus for free for six months. If you want to get this special limited-time promotion, here’s how you sign up for it. You can also get Disney Plus separately and then add it to your Verizon wireless bill. First, just sign up for the streamer at the link below:

Disney Plus Disney Plus offers thousands of TV episodes and movies from across the Disney library, including its Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel shows and films, along with exclusive TV series and movies. $7.99 at Disney

Which Verizon plans are eligible to get Disney Plus for free? If you get a new Verizon plan, you can get at least six months of Disney Plus for free if you sign up for the 5G Do More, 5G Start, Welcome Unlimited, and One Unlimited plans. If you are a current Verizon wireless user under the grandfathered (and no longer available) Get More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, and Above Unlimited, you can still get the six months of Disney Plus for free.

Can you also get the Disney Plus-Hulu-ESPN Plus bundle for free with a Verizon plan? Yes! If you sign up for either the 5G Get More or 5G Play More plan, you can get the bundle for free. If you are signed up for any other plan, you can either switch to the 5G Get More or 5G Play More plan, or you can keep your plan that offers Disney Plus for free and upgrade to the bundle for an additional $6 per month on your Verizon bill.

How to get Disney Plus for free with Verizon on the web

1. If you are the account owner or account manager for your Verizon plan, first, you need to sign into the My Verizon web site.

2. Then, click on the Account option and then click on the Apps & add-ons selection.

3. Scroll down to the Entertainment section and click on the Learn more option in the Disney Plus section.

4. You can click on the Get it Now button on the page.

5. Then type in your email address you want to use for your Disney Plus subscription or the one you are already using.

6. Click on Check email and then click on Enroll in Disney+ when you are finished reading the Terms and Conditions section.

7, Then, click on Go to Disney, which will take you to the Disney Plus Account Creation page,

8. Enter your designated password, and click Continue to finish off the process.

How to get Disney Plus with Verizon on the My Verizon app

1. If you are the account owner or account manager for your Verizon plan, first, you need to sign in to the My Verizon app.

2. Then, tap on the Account option at the bottom

3. Then click on the Manage apps and add-ons selection.

3. If you have the My Verizon Android app, tap on See all in the Entertainment section, then tap Learn more in the Disney+‘ section, and finally tap the Get it now button on the upper right side of the app.

If you have the My Verizon iOS app, tap on Essentials, then tap Learn more in the Disney+‘ section, and finally tap the Enroll section.

4 Then type in the email address you want to use for your Disney Plus subscription or the one you are already using, and then type in Validate

5. Select the checkbox when you are finished reading the Terms and Conditions section and then tap on the Confirm button.

6, Then, tap on Go to Disney, which will take you to the Disney Plus Account Creation page,

7. Enter your designated password, and click Continue to finish off the process.

What if I already have a Disney Plus subscription? If you are billed with your Disney Plus subscription via Verizon already, your Disney Plus bill will not be charged for the six months that the free promotional offers. If you have a subscription directly from Disney, enter your email account info with the My Verizon site or app, and an email will be sent to you with instructions on how to manage that subscription via Verizon.

What happens after the six-month free period is over? You will continue to be charged $10.99 a month or $19.99 a month with the bundle, via your Verizon bill until you decide to cancel it.

How do I cancel Disney Plus with Verizon on the web? 1. If you are the account owner or account manager for your Verizon plan, first, you need to sign in to the My Verizon web site.

2. Then, click on the Account option and then click on the Apps & add-ons selection.

3. Scroll down to the Entertainment section and click on the More icon (<) option in the Disney Plus section.

4. Go to the Manage selection and click on Cancel subscription. You should see a page asking you to reconsider, but then go ahead and click on the Remove Disney Plus button to complete the process.

How do I cancel Disney Plus with Verizon on the app? 1. If you are the account owner or account manager for your Verizon plan, first, you need to sign in to the My Verizon app.

2. Then, tap on the Account option at the bottom

3. Then click on the Manage apps and add-ons selection.

3. If you have the My Verizon Android app, tap on See all in the My Add-ons & Apps section, then tap Manage in the Disney+‘ section.

If you have the My Verizon iOS app, tap on the Your Add-ons tab, then tap Manage in the Disney+‘ section.

4. Tap on Remove, and then tap on Confirm.

5. Review the changes, tap on Remove, and finally tap on Got it to complete the process.

