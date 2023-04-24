Hulu Error 94: What is it, and how to fix it

You’d think that in 2023, we’d be past the era of major streaming services throwing up unrecognizable error codes — but here we are. If Hulu‘s “Error 94” is giving you grief, here’s an explanation, and what you can do to solve it.

QUICK ANSWER It usually means a poor internet connection, but it can also be triggered by an incompatible client. Try restarting Hulu, clearing caches, troubleshooting your internet connection, or forcing app and OS updates. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What does the Error 94 code mean on Hulu?

How to fix Error 94 on Hulu

What does the Error 94 code mean on Hulu? Generally speaking, the error is triggered when an internet connection is weak. That’s not always the case, however, as it can sometimes appear when a device is running an outdated Hulu client or is otherwise incompatible. You’re unlikely to run into that problem simply because modern hardware and software tends to exceed Hulu’s demands.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There’s no one bulletproof solution, since Hulu is available on so many different devices. That said, there are several broad tactics you can try.

Force Hulu to restart or clear its cache In theory this shouldn’t address the causes of the error, but on some occasions apps can fail to acknowledge connection improvements or otherwise glitch out.

If you’re watching on an Android device or an iPhone or iPad, simply force-quit Hulu the way you would any other app, then relaunch it. This gets a little trickier with smart TVs and media streamers — while it’s relatively easy to close apps on an Apple TV 4K, most platforms aren’t designed around the task. On a Fire TV device, for example, you may have to use Settings > Applications > Manage Installed Applications > Hulu > Force Stop.

When you’re watching via a desktop web browser like Edge or Chrome, you may be able to fix the error by refreshing your Hulu tab. If trouble persists, though, try clearing your browser cache. In Chrome you can do this by clicking on the triple-dot icon next to your profile image, then selecting More tools > Clear browsing data. Make sure Cached images and files and Cookies and other site data are selected, then hit Clear data. You’ll have to sign back into Hulu and other sites.

Troubleshoot your internet connection When restarting Hulu doesn’t work, check your internet performance using a site or app like Speedtest. If speeds are lethargic, you may want to try power-cycling your modem, assuming you’re at home. Unplug it, pause a few moments, then plug it back in and wait for it to reconnect to the internet. Bear in mind that there could be broader network trouble with your ISP (internet service provider) that’s out of your hands.

Another possibility is that your Hulu device simply isn’t getting a strong Wi-Fi signal. If you’ve on a phone, tablet, or laptop, try getting closer to your router and see if that makes a difference. Remember also that routers should be sitting out in the open, unobstructed — never stick them in a closet, drawer, or behind furniture or a TV.

If you’re watching on a TV, media streamer, or computer, you may be able to bypass Wi-Fi with a direct Ethernet connection. Not all products have Ethernet ports, however.

When you’re streaming via cellular, there’s not much you can do except check your bars, and move to a place where signal appears stronger.

Check for software updates You can rule out most compatibility problems by making sure both your apps and operating system (OS) are up-to-date. There are specific steps you’ll need to take to force an OS update in Android, macOS, iOS/iPadOS, or Windows, but on both those platforms and others, you can inevitably find the option somewhere in Settings.

