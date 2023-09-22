Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to fix Cash App's "Session Error Domain 503"
Typically it should be smooth sailing with Cash App, but when things go wrong it can spit out some cryptic errors, one example being Session Error Domain 429. Another, of course, is Session Error Domain 503. So what’s the significance of a 503 error, and is there anything you can do to fix one?
QUICK ANSWER
In Cash App, Session Error Domain 503 refers to a service outage. You'll likely have to check the company's server status page and be patient.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
What does “Session Error Domain 503” mean in Cash App?
As with Cash App’s other numbered errors, the answer lies in a developer guide, rather than somewhere the public is likely to look. It means that one or more of Cash’s services is suffering an outage, or at least, something resembling one.
It could be that one or more of Cash’s servers is down, overloaded, or in maintenance. Another possibility however is that it’s your phone or tablet that’s having connection issues, and in rarer circumstances, a software glitch might be involved.
How to fix Cash App Session Error Domain 503
There’s no direct fix for the problem. Here’s a troubleshooting list you can run through, however:
- Check your personal internet connection.
- Visit Cash’s feature status page. This will flag if any features are offline. To get a sense of when they’ll return, you may have to browse and/or ping Cash’s social media accounts in places like X, Reddit, or Facebook.
- Make sure Cash App is updated. While you’re at it, you may also want to make sure your phone or tablet is updated.
- If you’re still stuck, try restarting the app, clearing its cache, and/or rebooting your device.
- If none of the previous steps have helped, you’ll have to contact Cash support.