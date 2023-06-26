How to find your printer's IP address on Windows or a Mac

Whether configuring your printer, troubleshooting an issue, or attempting to connect to a network, it’s very handy to know how to find your printer’s IP address. Thankfully it’s very easy to do, and there are several ways to do it on both PC and Mac. We’ll run you through each of them in this quick guide.

Before you start working it out through your computer, it’s worth checking the printer itself first. If your printer has an LCD display then you can probably navigate to the settings menu and find an option to display the printer IP address. We’ll go over four possible methods of finding the IP address if you’ve already tried this.

How to find your printer’s IP address in Windows The exact instructions for finding your printer’s IP address in Windows might vary slightly depending on whether you’re on Windows 10 or Windows 11. But we’re mainly talking about names of menus and things like that. The steps are essentially the same.

In the Control Panel Start by navigating to the control panel. There are a couple of ways to do this: Hold the Windows key on the keyboard and press i to open the control panel. Click on the Start button on the left side of the taskbar (represented by the Windows icon) and select Settings which is the cog icon in the menu.

From the Control Panel, choose Devices.

On the left side of the Devices menu, select Printers and Scanners.

You should see your printer in the list of devices. Click on it and press Manage.

Matt Horne / Android Authority

On the next menu, select Printer properties to reveal a new pop-up properties menu for the printer.

You’ll see some tabs along the top of this menu. Go to the General tab if you’re not on it already.

Below the printer name, you’ll see a field called Location. the IP address of your printer will be in this field.

In the Command Prompt

Matt Horne / Android Authority

To access the Windows Command Prompt from your desktop, hit the Start menu button on the toolbar. Type cmd and you’ll see the Command Prompt app. Click it to Open the Command Prompt.

On the Command Prompt line, type ipconfig and press Enter.

Matt Horne / Android Authority

Scroll through the results to find the network adapter that your printer is connected to. It might be labeled Ethernet adapter or Wireless LAN adapter.

Look for the IPv4 Address field under the network adapter that your printer is connected to. The number listed in this field is your printer’s IP address.

It might not be clear which IP address is that of your printer. In this event, you can try copying and pasting any of the potential IP addresses into your browser until you get to your printer settings.

How to find your printer’s IP address on a Mac

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

The steps to find your printer’s IP address on a Mac are very similar to those for a Windows PC. Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select System Settings. Click on the Printers & Scanners icon. Select the printer for which you want to find the IP address from the list of printers. Click on the Options & Supplies button. In the Options & Supplies window, click on the General tab. The printer’s IP address should be listed next to the Location field.

How to find your printer’s IP in your Router’s admin panel

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The steps to find your printer’s IP address in your router’s admin panel may vary slightly depending on the brand and model of your router. The steps will generally be along these lines: Open a web browser on a device connected to the same network as your printer. Type your router’s IP address in the address bar and hit enter. You will be prompted to enter the login credentials for your router. Enter your username and password to log in to the admin panel. Navigate to the Devices or Attached devices section of your router’s admin panel. This section may be located under a LAN or Network tab. Look for your printer’s name or MAC address in the list of connected devices. The IP address of the printer should be listed next to it. You may need to refer to your router’s manual to determine its IP address. It will also be one of the IP addresses listed when you type ipconfig into the Windows Command Prompt, as outlined above. There are some common default gateway addresses, including 192.168.1.1, 192.168.0.1, 192.168.2.1, and 10.0.0.1.

How to find your printer’s IP by printing the network configuration page

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

Another option for finding your printer’s IP address involves returning to the printer itself. We mentioned in the intro that you might be able to find the IP address on a printer’s LCD display, but you can also get the printer’s IP by printing the network configuration page.

You’ll get precise instructions on how to do this from the printer’s user manual, as every model and brand will be slightly different. But broadly, the steps will be along these lines: Make sure your printer is turned on and connected to your network. Press the Menu button on your printer’s control panel. Use the arrow keys to navigate to the Network or Network setup option and press OK or Select. Navigate to the Print network configuration page option and press OK or Select. Your printer will print a page that contains information about its network settings, including its IP address. You should find the IP address in the TCP/IP or IP Address section of the page.

FAQs

What is an IP address on a printer? An IP address on a printer is a unique numerical identifier that is assigned to the printer to enable it to communicate on a network. The IP address allows other devices on the network to locate and communicate with the printer.

Can I change the IP address of my printer? Yes, you can change the IP address of your printer. Most printers allow you to change the IP address manually through the control panel or menu. Alternatively, you can assign a static IP address to your printer using your network’s DHCP server.

What is the default IP address for a printer? The default IP address for a printer can vary depending on the manufacturer and model of the printer. Generally, printers do not have a standard default IP address across all devices. However, many printers are configured to obtain an IP address automatically through Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) when connected to a network.

Why is the IP address of my printer not working? If the IP address of your printer is not working, it may be because the printer has been assigned a new IP address by the DHCP server on your network. Try printing a new configuration or network status page to find the printer’s new IP address.

