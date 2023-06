How to find out which Apple Watch you have

The quickest way to find out which Apple Watch you have is to simply flip it over. Your device should have a series, color, size, and material engraved on the back. If your smartwatch is too worn or dirty to read, follow the steps below to locate your model number instead.

On your paired iPhone, open the Watch app .

. From the My Watch tab , tap General , then tap About .

, tap , then tap . Locate the Model field. Here you will see your part number listed beginning with the letter “M.” Tap that field and it will change your model number beginning with the letter “A.”

Once you locate your model number, compare it to the list below to identify which Apple Watch you have in hand.